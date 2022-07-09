Somerset High School senior Logan Purcell has been named the 2022 Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year. Purcell batted a county-high .436 in his senior season, while also leading the county in runs scored with 29. He also managed 12 RBI's from the lead-off position, always making sure Somerset's offense got off to a strong start and leading them to a district title and region semi-final appearance.
Also from Somerset, senior Cole Reynolds has been named to the All-County team. In 107 at-bats, Reynolds managed to hit for a .327 average, along with 10 doubles, 21 runs, and 21 RBI's.
The third player from Somerset to make the All-County team, junior Josh Gross had a .324 batting average, along with batting in a county-high 33 runs. Gross also threw for 42.1 innings with 26 strikeouts.
The 4th and final member of the Briar Jumpers named to the team was sophomore Cayden Cimala, who batted a .276 with 24 RBI's. Cimala also pitched for 44 innings, throwing 36 strikeouts and having a team-best 2.70 earned run average.
Southwestern High School senior Kolton Durham batted a team-high .319 in 116 appearances at the plate. He also scored 24 runs for the Warriors.
Southwestern freshman Jonas Gallagher is the 2nd Warrior to make the team, with a .311 batting average along with 17 RBI's. He also pitched 36.1 innings, amassing 26 strikeouts.
The final player named to the team from the Warriors was senior Tyler Pumphrey, who batted a .298 along with 18 RBI's. Pumphrey also pitched for 45.2 innings while striking out 37 batters.
Pulaski County High School junior Brady Cain averaged .366 in 101 plate appearances for the Maroons, while also hitting a team-high 21 RBI's and hitting a home run. Cain also pitched for 28.2 innings while striking out 18 batters.
Pulaski County sophomore Mason Acton averaged a team-high .368 at the plate while also hitting 11 doubles, 4 home runs, and 16 RBI's. He also pitched 18.2 innings, allowing only a 3.00 earned run average and striking out 24 batters.
The final member of the All-County team from the Maroons is sophomore Chance Todd who batted a .344 at the plate with 10 doubles and 18 RBI's. Todd also pitched a team-high 37.1 innings, also having a team-low in earned run average with a 2.25 and a county high in strikeouts with 64.
Somerset Christian School senior Luke Atwood is the last member of the All-County team, batting a team-high .412 with a county-high 11 triples and 14 RBI's. Atwood also pitched 21.2 innings on the mound with 14 strikeouts.
Making the 2022 Commonwealth Journal All-County honorable mention are the following: Somerset High School Eighth-grader Kole Grundy, Southwestern High School sophomore Wyatt Morgan, Pulaski County High School junior Jace Frye, and Pulaski County High School sophomore Trey Hornsby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.