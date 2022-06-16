Lola Lonesky competed at the IEA Horse Trials in Endinburgh, Ind., at the Hoosier Horsepark on June 11 and 12, where she went up against a competitive category with 48 other eventers. Lola and her horse, Symphony, placed second in the starter decision. The pair finished on their dressage score, having zero faults in both show jumping and cross country.
Lola Lonesky finishes second at IEA Horse Trials
