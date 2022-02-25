Lola Lonesky finishes second at Stableview Eventing Academy Horse Trials

Submitted Photo

Lola Lonesky traveled to Aiken, South Carolina where her and her horse, Symphony Dansée (a nursing mare rescue), competed in the Stableview Eventing Academy Horse Trials on Feb. 20. Lola and Symphony placed second in the Starter division after competing in dressage, show jumping, and cross country. The pair went double clear - no time penalties and no faults - in both show jumping and cross country.