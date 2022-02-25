Lola Lonesky traveled to Aiken, South Carolina where her and her horse, Symphony Dansée (a nursing mare rescue), competed in the Stableview Eventing Academy Horse Trials on Feb. 20. Lola and Symphony placed second in the Starter division after competing in dressage, show jumping, and cross country. The pair went double clear – no time penalties and no faults – in both show jumping and cross country.
Lola Lonesky finishes second at Stableview Eventing Academy Horse Trials
Everett Travis West, age 55, of Ferguson, Kentucky passed from this life Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Visitation will be held on Thursday February 24, 2022 from 6 to 8 P.M. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on F…
Deborah Warren, 59, of Science Hill, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Myrtle M. Sparks, age 84 of Somerset, passed from this life on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Somerset Nursing and Rehab. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Southern Oaks Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral hom…
