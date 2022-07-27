The 2022 preseason media poll for the Atlantic Coast Conference has been revealed, with Louisville sitting in the 4th slot for the Atlantic Division. The Cardinals are looking for a better result this season after going 6-7 last year, with head coach Scott Satterfield going into his 4th season at the helm and many pundits saying he is firmly on the “hot seat” to achieve some success.
Louisville returns a ton of depth from last year, from cornerback Kei’Trel Clark, to guard Caleb Chandler, as well as adding some impact transfers, including defensive tackle Jermayne Lole from Arizona State. The most important piece to the puzzle for the Cards, however, may just be dark horse Heisman contender Malik Cunningham at quarterback. After accounting for 2,941 yards and 19 touchdowns through the air, as well as 1,031 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground, Cunningham is poised for another stellar year.
Clemson, per usual is the favorite in the ACC, although Miami (FL), NC State, and Pittsburgh could all contend with the Tigers.
The full rankings are as follows:
Atlantic
- Clemson (111 1st-place votes)
- NC State (44)
- Wake Forest (6)
- Louisville
- Florida State (2)
- Boston College (1)
- Syracuse
Coastal
- Miami (98)
- Pittsburgh (38)
- North Carolina (18)
- Virginia (6)
- Virginia Tech (3)
- Georgia Tech (1)
- Duke
