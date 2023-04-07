LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- And then there were five. That's how many scholarship players remain from Louisville's 2022-23 basketball team that wobbled through a program-worst 4-28 season after El Ellis became the seventh Cardinal to enter the NCAA transfer portal in the past month.
Ellis, who led the Cardinals in scoring at 17.7 points per game and assists with a 4.4 average, initially told 247Sports of his move. He declared for the NBA draft last month and will continue to explore his prospects for the 2023 draft.
Earlier, Ellis said he realizes it will be hard to get drafted due to U of L's rough season, and if he doesn't and doesn't have an opportunity to play in the G League he will return to college for his final season of eligibility. Now, however, it won't be at Louisville.
Prior to signing with the Cards, Ellis was a standout at Tallahassee Community College, where he ranked as the No. 1 JUCO prospect nationally and the No. 1 combo guard. He chose UofL over Arizona State, UConn and others.
The transfer portal opened on March 13 and will run until May 11.
"Playing for Louisville these past two years meant more to me than people know," Ellis posted to his Twitter account last month. "I played every minute of every game like it was my last."
U of L coach Kenny Payne praised the 6-foot-3 point guard during the season for his work ethic and the leadership he provided with his approach in both practice and games.
"I had to look in the mirror at myself and just stay level-headed, control what I can contol and go out there and play hard each and every night," Ellis told The Courier-Journal in February.
The Durham, N.C., product started all 32 games as a senior and his minute share of 89.9 percent ranked among the top 25 in Division I. He took 30.1 percent of the Cards' shots and facilitated 30.8 percent of their baskets while on the court. In a 93-85 loss at Miami on Feb. 11, he became the first UofL player since Darrell Griffith to compile multiple 30-point, five-assists games in a single season.
Ellis' departure leaves only forwards Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and JJ Traynor, guard/forward Mike James, guard Hercy Miller and center Emmanueal Okorafor as returnees for 2023-24.
CARDS IN TOUGH EMPIRE CLASSIC FIELD
Just as happened this past season with U of L's ill-fated appearance in the Maui Invitational that was loaded with Top-25 teams, Payne will get an early chance next season to assess his team's potential against strong competition. The Cards will play two games in the Empire Classic in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 19-20 and the other teams will be national champion UConn, Indiana and Texas, all of whom could be ranked.
IU finished with a 23-12 record and earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but was beaten in the second round by eventual Final Four team No. 5 Miami 85-69. After winning the Big 12 Tournament and earning a No. 2 seed, Texas advanced to the Elite Eight before losing to Miami 88-81 in the Midwest Regional final. In ESPN's Way-Too-Early 2023-24 preseason poll, UConn is ranked No. 1 and Texas is No. 18. IU unranked.
Matchups, television coverage and the on-sale date for tickets will be announced later. This will be UofL's first time in the Classic, which benefits the Wounded Warrior Project.
The Cards are 24-18 against the other members of the tournament field. UofL and UConn are former Big East Conference rivals, with UofL holding an 11-6 advantage in the series, but the two teams haven't met since 2014, UofL's final year in the league before joining the ACC. This will be the Huskies' fifth appearance in the Classic, which they won in 2013. The Cards are 9-11 all-time vs. Indiana and 4-1 against Texas.
