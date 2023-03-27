Somerset High School junior Mollie Lucas singled to left field in the final inning to score Jazlynn Shadoan and Emry Pyles in the Lady Jumpers' 10-9 walk-off win over Madison Southern on Saturday in the Brynlee Bigelow Memorial Tournament.
Going into the final frame, Somerset trailed the visiting Lady Eagles by three runs at 9-6. Inning lead-off Maddi Lynn reached base on a hit by pitch. Shadoan doubled to left field to drive in Asher from second base, who got on base via the designated runner rule. Pyles reaches base on an error to score Lynn.
For the game, Lucas led the way with three hits and three RBIs. Shadoan had three hits, two runs batted in and scored two runs. Carly Cain hit a perfect 3-for-3 and drove in two runs. Asher hit a perfect 2-for-2 in the 8-spot, drove in two runs and scored a run. Pyles scored three runs, while Emme Goforth scored two runs.
Cain picked up the win on the mound in five innings of work and striking out three batters.
The Lady Jumpers fell to Henry Clay 4-2 in their other game of the Brynlee Bigelow Memorial.
Pyle led the Lady Jumpers at the plate with two hits and two runs batted in. Lynn had two hits and scored a run. Cain pitched seven innings and struck out four batters.
Somerset (4-2) traveled to South Laurel on Monday and Garrard County on Tuesday.
