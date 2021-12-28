Luke Atwood drops 30 on Russell County

Somerset Christian School senior Luke Atwood has been on a hot streak to close out the year. On Monday night ig the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic, Atwood scored a game-high 30 points and hit three from beyond the arc in the Cougars' 75-66 win over Russell County High School. Also, Atwood pulled down four rebounds and added five assists.
Noah Brummett recorded a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Noah Brummett also hit four treys.
Ethan Warren scored 11 points and dished out three assists. David Crubaugh scored 10 points and had eight rebounds. Eli Brummett and Ethan Meggs scored three points each. Caleb Taylor and Elijah Ray scored two points each. Meggs and Ray had four rebounds each.
Somerset Christian (5-6) plays Danville Christian and Oneida Baptist Institute on Wednesday in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic at the Cougars Den.
