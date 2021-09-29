Luke Atwood ends prep soccer career with four goals

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

Somerset Christian School senior Luke Atwood scored four goals in the Cougars' season finale win over Whitley County High School on Tuesday.

The Somerset Christian School boys soccer team closed out their 2021 season with an impressive 5-0 win over Whitley County High School on Tuesday.

And even more impressive was the four goals scored by senior Luke Atwood in his last game in a Cougars' soccer uniform.

Somerset Christian senior Brayden Moore scored a goal in the Cougars' season finale win. Junior Braedon Meadows had three assists in the match, while junior Samuel Phelps had and assist.

The Cougars ended their season with a 7-7-1 record, with win a win over Southwestern and a tie with Pulaski County.

