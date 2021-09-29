Luke Atwood ends prep soccer career with four goals

The Somerset Christian School boys soccer team closed out their 2021 season with an impressive 5-0 win over Whitley County High School on Tuesday.
And even more impressive was the four goals scored by senior Luke Atwood in his last game in a Cougars' soccer uniform.
Somerset Christian senior Brayden Moore scored a goal in the Cougars' season finale win. Junior Braedon Meadows had three assists in the match, while junior Samuel Phelps had and assist.
The Cougars ended their season with a 7-7-1 record, with win a win over Southwestern and a tie with Pulaski County.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.