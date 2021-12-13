Somerset Christian School senior Luke Atwood scored a game-high 35 points in the Cougars' win over Richmond Model on Friday. Atwood hit four three-pointers and pulled down seven rebounds in the victory.
featured alert urgent
Luke Atwood named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Claude J. Acton, 83, of Somerset, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Doris ("Dottie") Rebecca Robinson Salter was born on Aug. 4, 1922, while Warren Harding was in the White House... and she lived during the terms of 18 U.S. Presidents. 1922 was four years after the end of the "Great War," five years before Lindberg flew solo across the Atlantic. And seven ye…
Most Popular
Articles
- PCHS student charged with terroristic threatening
- Traffic being rerouted from southbound U.S 27 in Somerset
- UPDATE: Rescue teams search rubble after severe storms hit Kentucky
- Federal charges for man accused of selling drugs in Wayne, Pulaski
- Somerset man running for District 5 Constable
- Pulaskians escape injury, severe damage from Saturday morning storm
- Christian Whitis named Soccer Player of the Year
- Burnside unwraps Christmas Island 2021
- Christmas Tree Alley in Monticello is a holiday hit
- Horse Soldiers to be honored during this weekend's Army-Navy football game
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.