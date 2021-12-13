Luke Atwood named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Somerset Christian School senior Luke Atwood scored a game-high 35 points in the Cougars' win over Richmond Model on Friday. Atwood hit four three-pointers and pulled down seven rebounds in the victory.

