Lynn Camp comes back to down Warriors

With 1:47 left in the third quarter, the Southwestern High School boys basketball team held onto a nine point and led almost the entirety of the game up to that point. But for the remaining time left in the third quarter and the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, the visiting Lynn Camp Wildcats went on a 19 to 4 run and overtook the lead at 65-59 with 6:02 left in the game.
Lynn Camp never relinquished the lead for the rest of the fourth quarter, as junior Micah Engle scored 19 of his game-high 43 points in the final period to lead his Wildcats to the 86-81 come-from behind win over Southwestern on Tuesday at the Wigwam.
"We got up nine points and we got complacent and didn't take very good care of the basketball. That is something that has really hampered us this season," Southwestern boys basketball coach Chris Baker stated. "We turned it over and gave them a lot of easy opportunities. We took some bad shots and it started to snowball from there. Lynn Camp lived on the free throw line all night long."
Lynn Camp hit 31 free trows on 41 attempts, while Southwestern hit 19-of-24 from the charity stripe.
The Warriors led 59-52 with 49 seconds left in the third quarter after senior Evan Smith hit six free throws. Smith ended up with a career-high 37 points on the night, with 21 points in the final half.
However, Lynn Camp senior Luke Ledington hit a trey to end the third quarter and the Tigers went on a 10 to 0 run to open the fourth quarter to go up 65-59. The Warriors fought back and pulled within one point at 65-64 thanks to a basket and three made free throws by Smith.
But Lynn Camp countered with a 7 to 0 spurt off four free throws by Engle and a layup by Ledington to go up 71-64. With less than a minute left in the game, Southwestern sophomore Eli Meece drained a three from the left corner to pull the Warriors with two points at 79-77. Lynn Camp hit nine free throws in the final sixty seconds of the game to secure the win on the road.
The Warriors opened the game off with a bang with a big first quarter where they led by as much as 10 points. The Warriors hit 5-of-8 from beyond the arc and did not turn the ball over once in the first quarter. Smith (2), Meece, Campbell Coffey, and Lukas Maybrier all hit treys in the opening stanza.
"Our ball movement was really good in that first quarter, and we were penetrating, pitching it out, we were attacking and I thought it looked as good as we have played all year," Baker stated. "However, with a minute left in the third quarter we played as about as bad as we could play. It just all fell apart and that is when people try to do too much and we got in some foul trouble. The kids that came in, played hard and did what they could, but I think our offense got bogged down and we never recovered."
Lynn Camp tied the game for the first time at 24-24 three minutes into the second quarter, but Southwestern went on a 5-0 run thanks to a trey by Meece, and Maybrier steal and score. The Warriors still had a five-point lead to open up the fourth quarter, but that lead quickly evaporated in their third loss of the season.
Southwestern (4-3) will host Wayne County in a district match-up on Friday, Jan. 22.
LC 16 17 22 31 - 86
SW 22 17 20 22 - 81
LYNN CAMP - Engle 43, Boggs 15, Allen 10, White 8, Gilbert 5.
SOUTHWESTERN - Smith 37, Maybrier 15, Jones 12, Meece 9, Perkins 3, Coffey 3, Hutchinson 2.
