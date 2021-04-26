Macey Blevins, Kade Grundy, Alexa Smiddy named All-State

LEXINGTON – Wayne County High School senior Macey Blevins, Somerset High School senior Kade Grundy and Southwestern High School senior Alexa Smiddy were named to the Lexington Herald-Leader's High School Basketball All-State Teams.
Macey Blevins, a Western Kentucky University signee, was named First Team All-State by the statewide publication.
Blevins has set numerous Wayne County records including being their all-time leading scorer, most career field goals, most career three pointers, most career free throws, most career blocks, and most points, blocks, assists, and threes made in a single game.
Blevins, who was named the 12th Region Player of the Year this past winter, averaged 18.3 points per game this year, hit 45 treys, and pulled down 170 rebounds.
Kade Grundy, who has signed to play baseball at the University off Louisville, was named to the basketball All-State third team.
This past basketball season, Grundy averaged 19.3 points per game, shot 85 percent from the free throw line, nailed 35 treys and averaged 4.1 rebounds per game.
Alexa Smiddy, a Trevecca Nazarene University signee, was named Third Team All-State.
Smiddy led the Lady Warriors with a 15.1 per game scoring average. Smiddy hit 72 percent of her free throws and made 39 three-pointers.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
