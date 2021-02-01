Macey Blevins' triple-double paces Lady Cards to sixth straight win

HARRODSBURG – The Wayne County High School girls basketball team pulled off a big road win to remain undefeated thanks to a 'triple-double' by senior Macey Blevins.
The Lady Cardinals downed Mercer County High School by a score of 82-74 on Saturday, and extended their season-long win streak to six straight games.
Blevins, a Western Kentucky University signee, paced the Lady Cardinals with a team-high 20 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. It was Blevins' second triple-double of her career.
Junior Mallory Campbell scored a 'double-double' with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Junior Kenzie Upchurch also had a 'double-double' with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Junior Amber Jones scored 13 points and had two assists. Junior Mariah Bowlin scored 12 points, hit four treys, and made three steals.
Senior Jade Turner scored six points, and junior Xaviea West scored two points and recorded five rebounds.
Wayne County (6-0) play at Southwestern High School on Monday, Feb. 1, and will travel to East Jessamine High School on Saturday, Feb. 6.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.