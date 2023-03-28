Both teams coming off of losses in their respective last time out on the field, the Southwestern Warriors and the Somerset Christian Lady Cougars squared off on Tuesday evening. The Warriors just couldn’t get their offense going in two losses in the Brynlee Bigelow Memorial Tournament, whereas the Cougars fell in their season-opener to Adair County by a score of 5-3.
It wasn’t long before this ball game got out of hand, as Southwestern’s offense finally caught fire again. The game was almost out of reach for the Cougars after just the first inning, before the Warriors trotted away with a 20-1 victory that ended the game after three innings of action.
Brynn Troxell recorded the first hit for Southwestern in the top of the first inning, a double on a line drive to center field. An RBI double by Kylie Dalton followed that allowed the first run to come home for the Warriors. Sidney Hansen then had an RBI single to right field that made the score 2-0 for Southwestern.
Following a single by Abigayle Peters, a two RBI double to center field by Arabella Lowery doubled the Warriors scored and set the tone for the remainder of the game for Southwestern. The very next batter, Macie Gwin, then went deep to right field to make the score 6-0 for the visiting team on the scoreboard.
The Warriors weren’t done quite yet in the first though, as with two outs Dalton came back up to bat with the bases loaded. Dalton then proceeded to unload the bases with a three RBI double on a fly ball to left field, giving Southwestern a 9-0 lead. Destiny Napier then recorded the last out of the half inning when she threw a Southwestern player out at first base.
The home half of the first inning surely did not go how the Cougars envisioned it may have gone, as the first three batters were out in relatively quick fashion. Hansen recorded a strikeout on the second batter as well.
It wasn’t long before Southwestern was back bringing runs home in the top of the second inning, as an RBI single by Gwin into left field brought home the 10th run of the contest for the Warriors. A line drive RBI single to right field by Hanah Ellis loaded the bases up with no outs recorded and made the score 11-0.
Three straight RBI singles by Troxell, Dalton and Hansen made the score 14-0 in favor of Southwestern. A fielder’s choice by Abigayle Peters brought home the 15th run of the contest after this. An error by the Cougars made it 16-0 for the visiting team but the Warriors still weren’t finished. Gwin then stepped up and hit another blast, this one to center field, for a three run home run that put a 19 on the scoreboard for Southwestern. The Cougars then finally managed to get out of the top of the frame.
In the home half of the second inning, Hansen once again made short work of Somerset Christian, retiring the first three batters she faced. She struck out two more batters as well.
After a single from Sasha Cromer, an error and a walk on Keyanna Silvers, the bases were loaded up once again for Southwestern in the top of the third inning. Somerset Christian pitcher Lydia Fisher struck out two batters in a row to almost get out of the inning unscathed, however, another walk on Jolee Woods brought home the 20th run of the ball game for the Warriors. The Cougars got the third out but were down to their last three outs in the bottom of the frame.
Somerset Christian was in desperation mode to begin the bottom of the inning, as the Cougars needed to score at least six runs to prevent the mercy rule from coming into play. An error allowed Macie Parker to reach base with one out. After the second out was recorded, another error allowed Kristen Edwards to reach base and bring home the first run for the Cougars in the contest. However, that was the only run the home team could end up scoring, as the Warriors recorded an out on the following batter giving them a 20-1 victory over Somerset Christian in a game that ended in just three innings due to the run rule.
The Warriors were led by a six RBI and two home run performance by Gwin, as well as five RBI’s from Dalton. Hansen and Lowery each added two RBI’s while Troxell, Peters and Ellis also added an RBI. Hansen, despite the one run scored for the Cougars, threw a no-hitter while striking out three batters. The lone run for the Cougars was scored by Parker. Fisher struck out two batters in her three innings pitched.
Southwestern improves to 5-5 with the win and will next travel to South Laurel on Thursday for a 6 p.m. first pitch. Somerset Christian, now 0-2 to begin the season, will next host Metcalfe County on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
