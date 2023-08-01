Somerset High School hosted the Somerset Invitational at Eagle’s Nest Country Club on Friday, the first major local golf tournament of the boys’ high school season. Teams were fielded by Pulaski and Somerset, while Southwestern was represented by Chandler Taylor.
Pulaski managed to place third out of 14 teams in the field with a total combined score of 325, with Lexington Catholic and Anderson County taking first and second with scores of 307 and 324 respectively. Mack King finished in second place overall with a score of 75. Other scorers for the Maroons included Reece Broughton with a 78, Ben Hampton with an 83, Jaggerd Wells with an 89 and Max Bekish with a 91. Individually, Pulaski had four other golfers compete, with Will Blakenship getting the lowest score of those with a 97. Kade Hargis finished with a score of 100, while Blake Fraley and Ty Brown finished with scores of 104 and 107 respectively.
Somerset managed to finish in ninth place at the invitational, finishing with a team score of 358. The Briar Jumpers’ top finisher was Peyton Phillippi, who finished with an individual score of 82. Other finishers on the Somerset team included Bryson Stevens with an 88, Jeremiah Whitis with a 93, Grayson Gullock with a 95 and Indred Whitaker with a 106. Individually, Somerset had three other players compete, with Eli Thayer finishing with a 115, Charlie House finishing with a 124 and Ian Muse finishing with a 126.
Southwestern’s lone representative, Chandler Taylor, finished with a score of 79, good enough to place him seventh as an individual.
All three local teams will be back in action on Wednesday as they will compete at General Burnside Island in the Rockets Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.