Macon Wilson steals the show on Senior Night

The Somerset High School Briar Jumpers basketball team closed their season with a celebratory senior night blowout victory over the Danville Admirals last night at Somerset.
The Jumpers recognized their two seniors, which are starting forward Jase Bruner, and team manager Macon Wilson. It was a night to remember for Wilson as he got his first varsity start.
Not only did Wilson get his first start, but he got the opening and closing buckets to help Somerset to an 82-59 victory.
"We wanted to do something nice for Macon (Wilson) because he has been a part of our program for three years," Somerset High School boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar stated. "He is a big part of this team, he loves this team, the kids are all for it and they loved him getting to do all this bu scoring the first and last points fo Senior Night."
"Jase Bruner has been the glue to the program for the last three years, and in my opinion we wouldn't be where we are without him,"Dunbar added. Last week he was sick as a dog and he comes out and takes a charge the first play of the game. That is the type of player he is. He is tough and he is going to be successful in life."
Early in the game, Trey Dawson finished a layup for the Admirals, and Wilson answered with a layup of his own to even the game at 2-2. Following Wilson's shot, he checked out and Kade Grundy came in.
The Jumpers dominated on both sides of the ball right out of the gate. On offense, Grundy, and Kaiya Sheron were an unstoppable one-two punch and combined for 17 of Somerset's 24-points in the first quarter. On defense, they held Danville to just 8-points in the period to put themselves in a comfortable position going forward.
Despite a slow start on offense in the first, the Admirals really picked up the pace in the second period. Aiden Slone was the primary cause of their offensive comeback with 11-points in the quarter.
Although Danville settled into their offense in the second, Somerset worked inside the paint throughout the period and had a pair of threes late in the quarter by Grundy and sophomore forward Gavin Stevens to help them to a 41-29 lead heading into halftime.
After the break, Sheron and junior guard Jackson Cooper worked close to the basket for Somerset throughout the third and combined for 16-points in the quarter.
While the Jumpers stayed consistent, Danville had a somewhat disappointing third period where they only came away with 10-points and went into the final quarter with a 19-point deficit.
Early in the fourth quarter, Slone had a pair of back to back inside shots, including one with an and one opportunity to try and get something going for the Admirals.
However, just as the Jumpers had all night, whatever Danville came at them with, Somerset answered and pushed themselves further ahead.
Late in the quarter, Bruner put in a pair of free throws and checked out of his very last home game at Somerset High School. Bruner has been a key piece for the Jumpers over the last several seasons. He is best known for taking multiple charges per game, and his senior night was no different as he drew four totals. Bruner will be missed at Somerset as he graduates and moves on to play football at the University of Kentucky.
Inside the final three minutes of the game, the Jumper student section was relentless with their "Put in Macon" chants. With just over a minute left, Wilson checked back in, and laid in the final shot of the game to help his Jumpers to the 82-59 victory.
The win gave the Jumpers a regular season record of 23-5, which is tied with their 47th District rivals, the Pulaski County Maroons, as the top record in the 12th Region. Somerset will be back in action Tuesday night where they will face off with the Casey County Rebels in the first round of the 47th District Tournament at Rockcastle County High School at 7:30 p.m.
DHS 8 21 10 20 - 59
SHS 24 17 17 24 - 82
DANVILLE - Slone 16, Dawson 12, Dunn 10, Bell 8, Cooper 7, Hayden 4, Price 2.
SOMERSET - Grundy 20, Cooper 16, Stevens 14, Sheron 13, Bruner 8, Acey 7, Wilson 4.
