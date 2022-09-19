Southwestern High School senior Maddox Mink has been named the Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week. In Southwestern's 35-13 win over Mercer County, Mink was all over the field, logging a rushing touchdown and a 14-yard pass reception on offense, and a quarterback sack on defense.
Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation
