Maddox Shearer doubled to left field to score Will Adams and Pierce Jasper for the Braves' 3-2 walk-off extra-inning win over the Reds on Thursday in Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken major league baseball action. Going into the bottom of the seventh inning with the Braves trailing 2-1, Will Adams doubled, Pierce Jasper singled, and Reno Scott singled to load the bases to set up the stage for Maddox Shearer's game-winning heroics.
The Reds took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first frame when Caleb Shipp scored on a Braves' error.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Braves tied the score at 1-1 when Reno Scott drove in Will Adams. The game remained deadlocked at 1-1 after the six innings of regulation play.
In the top of the seventh inning, the Kade Hargis scored on a wild pitch after reaching base on a double to right field to put the Reds up 2-1. The Reds' lead would not hold up in the bottom half of the extra inning.
For the Braves, Reno Scott hit a perfect 3-for-3 and drove in a run. Will Adams had two hits and scored two runs. Pierce jasper had two hits and scored a run. Max Shearer had one hit and drove in the two winning runs.
For the Reds, Caleb Shipp had two hits and scored a run. Isiah Hensley and Jackson Brockman had two hits each, while Kade Hargis had two hits and scored a run.
Both teams has stellar pitching on the mound.
For the Reds, Isaiah Hensley pitched three shutout innings and stick out four batters. Preston Turpen pitched three innings and only allowed one runs and struck out a batter.
For the Braves, Michael Coffey pitched three innings, gave up a run and struck out three batters. Maddox Shearer pitcher 3.1 innings, allowed one run and struck out four batters. Pierce Jasper, who was credited with the win, made only four pitches and was on the mound for the Braves' last two defensive outs.
In Cal Ripken minor league action, Red Sox downed the Mets 4-0 off a Jacobie Brashears grandslam homer. Reds downed the Red Sox 5-4, and the Marlins downed the Mets 9-7.
