Maddy Dunn named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Maddy Dunn

Pulaski County High School junior Maddy Dunn was named the Most Outstanding Player in the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic holiday girls basketball tournament. For the tourney, Dunn scored 25 points and pulled down 8 rebounds.

