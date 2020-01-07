Pulaski County High School junior Maddy Dunn was named the Most Outstanding Player in the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic holiday girls basketball tournament. For the tourney, Dunn scored 25 points and pulled down 8 rebounds.
Maddy Dunn named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Talmage Ray "Polock" Early, age 53 of Somerset, KY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Youngstown, OH. Services are pending at this time and will be announced later. Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Talmage Early.
Hilery Adkins, son of the late Harvey and Ruby Cox Adkins, was born at Winfield, TN on July 25, 1933. He passed away on January 3, 2020 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, KY. with his eldest grandson by his side. He retired from East KY RECC with over 30 years of service a…
