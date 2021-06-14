Pulaski County High School senior Maddy Dunn won three state titles on Saturday in the Class AAA State Track & Field Championships. Dunn became the first Lady Maroon to ever win an individual state title in the 100-meter dash. Dunn ran on the state champion Lady Maroons’ 400-meter and 800-meter relay teams.
Maddy Dunn named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Tommy Ashley, 36, of Eubank, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Richard Eugene "Gene" Palmer Of Somerset, Kentucky passed away Friday, July 11, 2021. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Pulaski Funeral Home. Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the Palmer family with arrangements.
William Douglas "Doug" Gadberry, 62, of Stanford, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital of Lexington. He was born May 27, 1959; son of the late Wesley and Ida Wesley Gadberry of Stanford, Kentucky. He is survived by two sisters, Brinda & (Ron) Cook of Winter Haven,…
William Douglas "Doug" Gadberry, 62, of Stanford, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital of Lexington. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
