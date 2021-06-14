Maddy Dunn named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Pulaski County High School senior Maddy Dunn won three state titles on Saturday in the Class AAA State Track & Field Championships. Dunn became the first Lady Maroon to ever win an individual state title in the 100-meter dash. Dunn ran on the state champion Lady Maroons' 400-meter and 800-meter relay teams.

