Maddy Dunn

Pulaski County High School senior Maddy Dunn won four regional titles in the Class AAA Region 7 Track Championships. Dunn won the 200-meter dash in a state best time of 25.51 and won the 100 meter-dash in a state top-10 time of 12.40. Dunn also was on the region winning Lady Maroons' 400-meter relay and 800-meter relay teams - with both relays turning in state best times.