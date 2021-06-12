Maddy Dunn, Pulaski girls relay teams win state titles

LEXINGTON - In the early part of the 21st century, the Pulaski County High School girls track program was best known statewide for its distance running. On Saturday, at the KHSAA Class AAA State Track & Field Championships, the Lady Maroons track program became known as a 'Sprinters Title Town' after capturing three sprint state crowns.
Pulaski County High School senior Maddy Dunn started the sprinting domination in her split-second margin win in the girls 100-meter dash. Dunn had to lean at the finish tape to edge out Tates Creek's Naturi Robinson by 3/100 of a second. Dunn was clocked at 12.39, and Robinson was clocked at 12.42.
"I honestly thought I had got second because it was super close,"Dunn stated. "Whenever I looked up and saw my name (as winner) I was extremely excited."
"I was ranked fourth, I tried to do my best to stick with all the other girls, and I am pretty sure they were upset I came back," Dunn explained. "But I pulled through with a little bit of a lean at the end. There was a little bit of a headwind and that made it tough."
Fifteen minutes later, Dunn ran anchor leg on the Lady Maroons' state title winning 800-meter relay team, and an hour later Dunn anchored the Lady Maroons' winning 400-meter relay team.
Despite three state championship gold medals, Dunn struggled to recover after each race with back issues.
"I had a lot of back issues and I just found out I broke my tailbone during basketball season," Dunn explained. "The doctor told me I had some discs out of line and after every race I have to have those discs realigned. I am just ready for the season to be over with so I can recover and get ready for my college season."
Dunn finished out her day with a third place finish in the 200-meter dash with a clocking of 25.13. Dunn ended up as the state meet's second leading scorer with 21 points. Also, Dunn became the first Lady Maroon to ever win a state title in the 100 meters.
The Pulaski County girls 800-meter relay team of Shelby Cothron, Morgan Bruin, Abbee Coomer, and Maddy Dunn won the Class AAA state title with a time of 1:43.56.
"Winning the state was awesome," stated Shelby Cothron. "I wasn't really expecting a state title this year, but we have trained hard throughout the whole season and we came together as a team."
The Pulaski County girls 400-meter relay team of Shelby Cothron, Abbee Coomer, Morgan Bruin, and Maddy Dunn won their second Class AAA state title with a time of 48.56.
"It is unreal to get to finish out my running career with two state championship medals, and I got another medal in the 4x4 relay," Morgan Bruin stated.
Dunn and the two Lady Maroons relay teams scored 30 of their team's total 45 points. The Pulaski County girls track team placed third behind state champion Dupont Manual (58) and runner-up West Jessamine (53). This was one of the highest Lady Maroons' track team finishes in nearly two decades.
"I am more exciting about our team getting third place than my individual medals," Bruin stated. "This hasn't been done by a Pulaski team in a long time and I am glad I am on this team. This will be something we will get to talk about for a long time. I am so blessed to be running with these girls for as long as we have, and I am happy we can finish it out like this."
The Pulaski County girls 1600-meter relay team of Morgan Bruin, Maggie Holt, Alex Cundiff, and Shelby Cothron placed third with a time of 4:06.55.
Pulaski County sophomore Alex Cundiff placed eighth in the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:21.88.
Pulaski County senior Shelby Cothron placed ninth in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 59.99.
Pulaski County senior Morgan Bruin placed 11th in the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 26.35.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
