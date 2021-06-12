Maddy Dunn, Pulaski girls relay teams win state titles

Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. NE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. NE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%.