Maddy Dunn wins four regional gold medals

LONDON – Pulaski County High School senior sprinter Maddy Dunn won two individual regional titles and was on two region-winning Lady Maroons relay teams in the Class AAA Region 7 Track & Field Championships at North Laurel High School on Thursday.
Dunn turned in the state's top time in the 200-meter dash with a winning mark of 25.51. Dunn won the 100-meter dash with a state top-10 time of 12.40. Dunn was also on the winning 400-meter and 800-meter Lady Maroons relay teams.
West Jessamine ran away with the girls team title with 171 points, while Pulaski County finished second with 89 points and Southwestern placed seventh with 24 points.
Madison Central won the boys team title with 119 points. Southwestern placed fourth with 86 points, and Pulaski County placed sixth with 48 points.
Pulaski County senior Clint Woods won the boys 100-meter dash with a personal best time of 11.10. Woods also placed second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.99. Woods earned a silver medal as part of the Maroons' 400-meter relay team.
Southwestern sophomore Caleb Perrin won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:02.4. Pulaski County sophomore Kannon Cundiff placed third in the two-lap race with a time of 2:04.3.
Southwestern senior Ethan Ware won the long jump with a best of 20'4.5". Warrior teammate senior Ian Ware placed second in the long jump with a best mark of 19'7.5".
The Pulaski County girls 800-meter relay team of Shelby Cothron, Morgan Bruin, Abbee Coomer and Maddy Dunn won region with a time of 1:43.5.
The Pulaski County girls 400-meter relay team of Shelby Cothron, Abbee Coomer, Morgan Bruin and Maddy Dunn won region with a time of 48.90.
Pulaski County senior Shelby Cothron placed second in the 400 meters with a time of 60.56. Southwestern junior Bekah Clark placed third in the 400 with a time of 62.19.
The Southwestern girls 3200-meter relay team of Kate Golden, Allison Taylor, Olivia Huff and Beka Clark placed third with a time of 10:57.3.
Pulaski County freshman Maggie Holt placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.20.
The Southwestern boys 3200-meter relay team of Trevor Hansen, Daniel Malicoate, Nathanael Turner and Caleb Perrin placed third with a time 8:51.3.
Pulaski County senior Morgan Bruin placed third in the 200-meter dash with a state top-25 time of 26.24.
Southwestern senior Neboll Appicelli ran a personal best of 17.74 in the 110-meter hurdles to place third.
Southwestern sophomore Preston Frost placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.54.
Southwestern sophomore Nathanael Turner turned in a personal best time of 10:11.3 to place second in the 3200-meter run.
Pulaski County senior Dalton Bertram placed second in the triple jump with a best of 41'1.25".
The Pulaski County boys 400-meter relay team of Dalton Bertram, Clint Woods, Sawyer Gambill and Cade Sullivan placed second with a time of 44.77. Southwestern boys 4x100 relay team of Ian Ware, Tanner Wright, Masion Hibbard, and Giddeon Brainard placed third with a clocking of 45.13.
The Pulaski County girls 1600-meter relay team of Morgan Bruin, Maggie Holt, Alex Cundiff, and Shelby Cothron placed second with a time of 4:06.6.
The top two finishers in each event – plus the next 10 best performances statewide in each event – will advance to the KHSAA State Track & Field Championships at the University of Kentucky on Saturday, June 12.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
