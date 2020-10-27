Maddy Foster, Melissa Gaunce win 12th Region honors

Southwestern High School senior volleyball standout Maddy Foster and her Lady Warrior volleyball coach Melissa Gaunce were both awarded as tops in the 12th Region by the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association.
Foster was named the KVCA 12th Region Player of the Year, while Gaunce was named the KVCA 12th Region Coach of the Year. The awards were voted on by the volleyball coaches in the 12th Region.
Foster has had an outstanding year in 2020. Foster leads the Lady Warriors with 385 assists. Foster also has 69 kills , 7 blocks and 29 digs and the season.
Gaunce has led the 2020 Lady Warriors to the best overall record in the 12th Region at 14-5-1, and the Lady Warriors have the best 12th Region RPI rating at .627. The Lady Warriors are 6-1-1 in 12th Region play and a perfect at 4-0 in 48th District play. The Lady Warriors are currently on an eight-game winning streak heading into the 12th Region Tournament.
Gaunce led the Lady Warriors to the 2018 12th Region championship title and the 2018 KHSAA State Tournament Elite Eight. Gaunce has guided the Southwestern volleyball program to three straight 12th Region Tournament championship games (2019, 2018, and 2017).
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
