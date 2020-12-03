Maddy Foster named Player of the Year

Southwestern High School senior Maddy Foster was all over the volleyball court for the 2020 Lady Warriors, and was their top performer in almost every category. Because of Maddy Foster's all-around play on the volleyball floor, she was named the 2020 Commonwealth Journal Volleyball Player of the Year.
Foster led the Lady Warriors with 492 assists with an assist average of 7.81 assists per set. Foster had 76 kills and nine blocks. She also had 36 digs and 21 serving aces.
Foster, who was also an All-County selection in 2019, was named the 2020 Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association 12th Region Player of the Year.
Southwestern High School junior Emmie Vanover was named to her third straight CJ All-County Team. Vanover had 184 kills and 31 blocks. Vanover also had 19 serving aces.
Southwestern High School senior Kami Wilson was named to her second CJ All-County Team. Wilson, who was the Lady Warriors' defensive specialist, led the team with 268 digs. Wilson also had 22 serving aces.
Southwestern High School senior Payton Brock was named to her first CJ All-County Team. Brock led the Lady Warriors with 193 kills. Also, Brock had 23 blocks, 33 digs, and nine serving aces.
Pulaski County High School senior Lindsey Horn was named to her first CJ All-County Team. Horn led the Lady Maroons with 162 kills and 27 blocks. Horn amassed, 159 digs, 51 assists and 47 aces
"Lindsey was asked to play 6 rotations this season and raise her defensive level," Pulaski County High School volleyball coach Teresa Combs stated. "She had a great offensive attack and played all 3 rotations at times on front row. She also improved her service game and was much more aggressive on the service line. She encouraged her teammates and was a positive leader for our team."
Pulaski County High School senior Lyndsey Parmelee made her third straight CJ All-County Team. Parmelee made 98 Kills, had 108 assists, 240 digs, and 23 aces.
"Lyndsey was our lead by example kinda gal," Combs stated. "She never asked her teammates to do anything she wasn't willing to do. She was our go to for energy and was a respected leader this year during what was such an unprecedented season. Lyndsey played all 6 rotations and sacrificed probably her best position as Libero for what this team needed from her. She is an outstanding defender and did a great job sharing setting responsibilities while inspiring this team to be their best."
Pulaski County High School senior Mollie Nelson made her second straight CJ All-County Team. Nelson had 87 kills, 252 assists, 170 digs, and 50 serving aces.
"Molli did a great job setting this season and was making great progress toward 1,000 assists until COVID," Combs stated. "She was a 6 position player for us who is a very athletic OH/Opp hitter and was also an aggressive server that kept teams on their heels. She was a great leader for our team and encouraged her teammates to be accountable and committed to doing what's best for the team as a whole."
Somerset High School senior Trinity Burkett made her fourth straight CJ All-County Team. Burkett led the Lady Jumpers with 342 kills and had 12 blocks. Burkett had 16 assists, 151 digs and 84 serving aces.
Somerset High School junior Bailey Whitaker made her first CJ All-County Team. Whitaker led the Lad Jumpers with 223 digs. Also, Whitaker had 11 assists and 16 serving aces.
Somerset Christian School senior Camryn Wells was named to her first CJ All-County Team. Wells led the Lady Cougars with 113 kills and 31 blocks. Wells also had 22 digs and 11 serving aces.
"Camryn is our team MVP," stated Somerset Christian School volleyball coach LaDawna Tucker. "She is such a phenomenally talented player with a great passion for volleyball. She not only wants to improve her skills, but those of her teammates as well. She not only has such an amazing talent, but is a very coachable player and is always willing to do whatever it takes for the good of the team."
Somerset Christian School junior Emily Grippe made her first CJ All-County Team. Grippe led the Lady Cougars with 151 digs. She also had nine assists and 10 serving aces.
"Emily is such a great team leader and a joy to coach," Tucker stated. "I have been her coach for the past four years and have not only watch her improve her volleyball skills, but I have seen such growth in her walk with Christ."
Somerset Christian School seventh-grader Sophia Barnett was the only middle schooler to make the CJ All-County Team. Barnett had 71 assists, 59 digs, 15 serving aces, and 10 kills.
"Sophia is only 12 years old and a seventh-grader," Tucker vaunted. "She really stepped up into our varsity setter's position at the end of our season when we needed her due to COVID quarantine. She is without a doubt the most controlled server on our team. She has such great potential to be an amazing player and a future team leader."
