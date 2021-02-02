Madison Garland hits clutch free throws for the win

With the score tied and 2.7 seconds left in the game, Somerset High School senior Madison Garland sank three straight free throws to secure the Lady Jumpers' 46-43 win over Russell County High School on Tuesday at the Briar Patch.
In the final two minutes of the game, the Lady Lakers went on a 7-0 run to tie the score 43-43. The Lady Jumpers had a chance for the game-winning shot, which they put in the hands of Garland - who put up a three from the left corner. Garland's attempt bounced off the rim and into the hands of Somerset's Addi Bowling, who fed the ball back to Garland. With time running out Garland put up another three attempt, but this time she was fouled in the act of shooting - setting up her three game-winning free throws.
"In the past few games, Madison Garland has finally come alive for us offensively," stated Somerset High School girls basketball coach Casey Rexroat. "We still don't get her enough shots, especially in that corner - that is where she was hot from tonight. Just from Russell County's defensive looks, we were able to get Madison some looks and she answered the call."
On top of the three game-winning free throws, Garland had a double-double with a team-high 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Trailing 27-24 at halftime, the Lady Jumpers came out of the locker room and stormed to a 32-27 lead on a 8-0 run. Garland started off the second half explosion with a putback and a three-pointer from her favorite left corner. Kate Bruner hit a trey from the right corner and later scored a layup off her own defensive steal.
The Lady Jumpers led 34-30 at the end of the third period, and looked as if they were going to put the game away early in the fourth quarter after taking a nine-point lead at 41-32. Grace Bruner opened the fourth quarter off with a three-pointer. On back-to-back defensive plays, Bowling and Kate Bruner scored on layups after making defensive steals. For the game, the Lady Jumpers forced Russell County into 12 turnovers.
"If we want to be successful this year, it has got to be from defensive end," Rexroat stated. "This was an ugly game, but when it comes to the post-season there is going to be some ugly games that we have to win. Tonight, we made some mistakes and some bad offensive decisions down the stretch, but we made up the difference and did enough to get the win."
The Lady Lakers scored back-to-baskets to cut Somerset's lead to 41-36 with 4:03 left in the game. Garland sank two free throws with a little over two minutes left in the game. The Lady Lakers Juliah Bault hit two free throws, Sophie Shearer scored on an inside basket, and Bault nailed a three from the top of the key to tie the score at 43-43 with 44 seconds left on the clock.
Late in the opening quarter Somerset took a 15-7 lead after Bowling hit back-to-back baskets, with one for a three. However, the Lady Lakers scored six unanswered points to pull within two. Late in the second quarter, the Lady Jumpers fell behind 22-19. Somerset tied the score at 22-22 on a MacKenzie Fisher free throw and a Kate Bruner three-pointer. Russell County's Bault hit a three-pointer from halfcourt at the buzzer to put her team up by three at the break.
Bault led the Lady Lakers with 18 points, while Yates added 12 points.
For Somerset both Garland and Grace Bruner recorded double-doubles on the night. Grace Bruner scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds, while her sister Kate Bruner also added 10 points.
Somerset (3-4), who is now on a two-game win streak, will battle the Lady Lakers again on Thursday Feb. 4, at Russell County High School.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
RC 13 14 3 13 - 43
SHS 17 7 10 12 - 46
RUSSELL COUNTY - Bault 18, Yates 12, Marcum 8, Preston 3, Shearer 2.
SOMERSET - Garland 18, Grace Bruner 10, Kate Bruner 10, Bowling 7, Fisher 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.