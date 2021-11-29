Lindsey Wilson College freshman Madison Garland was awarded her state championship ring after winning the state title in the Class A shot put track & field event last spring. Garland was the first SHS female athlete to win a shot put state crown.Garland was also a standout basketball at Somerset High School, and was named to three straight Commonwealth Journal Basketball All-County Teams.
featured alert urgent
Madison Garland named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Leon Whiles, age 79 passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Heritage Hope Church of God with Bro. Johnny Dunbar officiating. Burial will follow in the Somerset Cemetery. The fami…
Most Popular
Articles
- Pulaski woman pleads guilty to federal drug charge
- Hunt sentenced to almost 20 years in federal meth case
- New Players & Renewed Rivalry: New Administrators put an end to the 'Somerset-Southwestern Athletic Feud'
- Science Hill man arrested in burglary investigation
- Kylee Tucker named Volleyball Player of the Year
- Burnside unwraps Christmas Island 2021
- Commonwealth's Attorney announces resolutions of criminal cases for November
- National Guard members shown support while leaving Somerset
- Somerset man that forced police standoff imprisoned on gun charge
- Purple & Gold Thanksgiving
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.