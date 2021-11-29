Madison Garland named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Lindsey Wilson College freshman Madison Garland was awarded her state championship ring after winning the state title in the Class A shot put track & field event last spring. Garland was the first SHS female athlete to win a shot put state crown.Garland was also a standout basketball at Somerset High School, and was named to three straight Commonwealth Journal Basketball All-County Teams.

