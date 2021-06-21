Somerset High School senior Madison Garland won the shot put event in the Class A Kentucky High School Athletic Association Track & Field State Championships at the University of Kentucky's Track Complex. Garland became the first Lady Jumper to ever win a state title in the shot put event.
Madison Garland named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
