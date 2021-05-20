Somerset High School senior Madison Garland signed to compete in both basketball and track at Lindsey Wilson College. Garland has been a standout two-sport athlete for the Lady Jumpers for the past four years. Garland was named to three straight Commonwealth Journal All-County girls basketball teams. This past basketball season, Garland averaged 13.2 points per game, hit 72 percent from the free throw line, averaged 6.6 boards per game, and hit 32 treys. On the track, Garland is ranked as the top shot putter in her region and is ranked second in the state in Class A. Garland set a new shot put school record this spring with a mark of 36'3" – beating the old school record by nearly three feet. As a sophomore, Garland won the Class A Region 6 shot put regional title and placed ninth in the Class A state meet. On hand for Madison Garland's signing was, Jennifer Stout, Megan Jones, Amy Garland, Kassidy Garland, Casey Rexroat, Jennifer Burgess, Brandon Hall, Craig Eastham, Lindsey Prather, James Dye, Matt Absher, and David Blakeman. Not picture was Randy Garland.
Madison Garland signs with Lindsey Wilson College
