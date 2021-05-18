Madison Southern stuns #16 Pulaski County

Tuesday night at Pulaski County High School, the homestanding Lady Maroons were upset 9-2 by the Madison Southern Lady Eagles.
The Lady Eagles showed out on both sides of the ball to get the big win. Defensively, Tessa Juett was a problem for Pulaski as she struck out 15 batters in her seven innings on the mound for Madison Southern. She allowed just five hits, two runs and three walks on the night as well.
Offensively, the Lady Eagles nailed four balls over the fence to help achieve the victory. Sage Jackson hit two of the home runs, Juett hit one, and Alysa McAfee hit one as well.
For the Lady Maroons, their top performer on night was senior Gabbie Countryman who had Pulaski's only RBI hit of the night.
Madison Southern started off hot right out of the gate when lead off batter Juett shot a line drive homer over center field. Later in the top of the first, Jackson hit a two run homer that also scored Caylen Conrad and the Lady Eagles led 3-0 after the top of the first.
The Lady Eagles added another run in the top of the second when Juett reached first on a defensive error, and then Samantha Cornelison sent her home with a single.
In the bottom of the third, the Lady Maroons finally got on the board when senior Riley Hull hit a double and later scored on a wild pitch. After the third, Madison Southern led 4-1.
The Lady Eagles extended their lead back to four in the top of the fourth when Cornelison sent McAfee home on an RBI double.
Then, in the top of the sixth, Madison Southern added another single run to lead 6-1 when McAfee shot a homer over center field.
Pulaski senior Dawn Wilson hit a double to open for the Lady Maroons in the bottom of the sixth and Wilson later scored on an RBI single from G. Countryman.
However, Madison Southern answered right back in the top of the seventh with an RBI single from Conrad that scored Juett and a two run homer from Jackson that also scored Conrad.
Three Lady Maroon batters made contact in the bottom of the seventh, but none were able to get on base and Pulaski dropped to the Lady Eagles at 9-2.
The loss put Pulaski at 21-7 on the season and they will host the West Jessamine Lady Colts this Thursday night.
MSHS - 310 101 3 - 9 11 1
PCHS - 001 001 0 - 2 5 1
2B - Hull, Wilson (PC); Conrad, Cornelison (MS). HR - Jackson 2, Juett, McAfee (MS). RBI - G. Countryman (PC); Jackson 4, Cornelison 2, Conrad, Juett, McAfee (MS).
