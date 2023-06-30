Pulaski County eighth grader Maggie Gregory has been selected to participate in the USSSA All Star softball game, either in Columbus, Ind. or Shelbyville, Ky. Gregory has had a strong summer of softball so far and was nominated to the team.
Gregory, playing for the Pulaski County Lady Maroons softball team, spent time at both first base and pitcher during her seventh grade season. She was a strong defensive presence in the infield and also pitched in 13 games with five starts, striking out 22 batters with 12 walks with an earned run average of 3.00. She had a 3-1 record with one save.
Gregory was very excited for the opportunity and thanked those around her for getting to this position.
“It’s a great opportunity to have been given! I couldn’t have done it without my coaches always pushing me to be my best, and my family providing me with everything needed to make this possible,” she exclaimed.
Gregory will compete in one of the two possible locations over the course of the summer. The fifth annual All-Star Game in Indiana will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5 at CeraLand Park in Columbus and the first annual All-Star Game in Kentucky will take place on Saturday, July 29, at Clear Creek Park in Shelbyville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.