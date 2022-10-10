Southwestern High School senior Maison Hibbard has been named the Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week. In the Warriors' 40-6 victory over Whitley County on Friday, Hibbard managed to score three touchdowns, throwing for one, rushing for one, and catching one as well.
Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation
