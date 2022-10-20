Southwestern High School senior Maison Hibbard may not have the unheard-of stats of other top prospects in the state, but what he does have is a ton of heart and the ability to play just about anywhere on the field on both offense and defense. The Warriors are 8-0 heading into their biggest game of the season on Friday against Pulaski County, with Hibbard being a leading force on the team.
Being a senior leader on an undefeated football team carries a lot of weight, but Hibbard doesn't shy away from that in the slightest.
"I feel like a lot of the guys look up to me, being undefeated heading into our game Friday was definitely something me and the team wanted coming into this season," he explained.
Hibbard has record touchdowns in numerous spots on the field so far this season, as to date he has recorded one touchdown pass, two rushing touchdowns, six receiving touchdowns, as well as an interception returned for a touchdown as well as a kickoff return for a touchdown. Hibbard is also the leading receiver for the Warriors, with that also being his personal favorite position to play on the field.
"My favorite position is definitely receiver; I feel like that's where I'm the best at. It feels good being able to help in multiple places and doing whatever it takes for the team to win," he stated.
The Southwestern and Pulaski game is always the most anticipated game on the local football calendar, but Hibbard and his teammates are prepared for a tough game at the Reservation on Friday.
"We know it's going to be a battle and we are going to have to play hard for all four quarters. Everyone knows it's one of the biggest games of the season," he expounded.
Heading into the last postseason run of his high school football career, Hibbard is prepared to leave it all out on the field for his Southwestern teammates. However, he is also going into the final stretch of his varsity career with a clear goal in mind.
"I definitely want to win a region championship with it being my last year and being there the last couple of years. A state championship is obviously the big end goal," he explained.
Although Hibbard may be known more as a receiver with his 18-career touchdown receptions, he's a threat no matter where he is put on the field, a skill that will no doubt translate to a potential future in college football.
