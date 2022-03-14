Makayla Noritis named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Southwestern High School senior Makayla Noritis led her Lady Warriors basketball team to a State Tournament Final Four appearance. Noritis was named to the KHSAA Sweet 16 Girls Basketball All-Tournament Team. Noritis scored a game-high 17 points and had eight rebounds in the Lady Warriors' state tourney quarterfinal win over Franklin County.

