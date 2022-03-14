Southwestern High School senior Makayla Noritis led her Lady Warriors basketball team to a State Tournament Final Four appearance. Noritis was named to the KHSAA Sweet 16 Girls Basketball All-Tournament Team. Noritis scored a game-high 17 points and had eight rebounds in the Lady Warriors' state tourney quarterfinal win over Franklin County.
featured alert urgent
Makayla Noritis named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Elizabeth Louise Dick, 72, Science Hill, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Somerset man takes $2 million top prize in scratch-off
- Pulaski Schools induct 2021 Hall of Fame class
- Somerset man sentenced to 18 years in case involving police pursuit
- Russell gives update on plans for old Palm Beach facility
- Lady Warriors upset #2-ranked McCracken in Sweet 16
- Trial date set for man charged with abusing teen
- Lincoln County stuns Maroons in overtime
- Maroons rally late to advance to Finals
- Lady Warriors advance to Final Four
- Trial date set in attempted murder case
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.