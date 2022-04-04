Makayla Noritis named to the Herald-Leader All-State Team

Southwestern High School senior Makayla Noritis was named as an All-State Girls Basketball Honorable Mention by the Herald-Leader newspaper. Noritis scored 210 points, hit nine threes and pulled down 173 rebounds this season for the Lady Warriors. Noritis helped lead Southwestern to a 12th Region Tournament title and a Sweet 16 Final Four appearance. Noritis was also named to the KHSAA Sweet 16 All-Tournament Team. Over her varsity career at Southwestern, which spans five seasons, Noritis scored 436 points, accumulated 333 rebounds, and was on three 12th Region championship teams.