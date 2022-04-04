Makayla Noritis named to the Herald-Leader All-State Team

Southwestern High School senior Makayla Noritis was named as an All-State Girls Basketball Honorable Mention by the Herald-Leader newspaper. Noritis scored 210 points, hit nine threes and pulled down 173 rebounds this season for the Lady Warriors. Noritis helped lead Southwestern to a 12th Region Tournament title and a Sweet 16 Final Four appearance. Noritis was also named to the KHSAA Sweet 16 All-Tournament Team. Over her varsity career at Southwestern, which spans five seasons, Noritis scored 436 points, accumulated 333 rebounds, and was on three 12th Region championship teams.

Southwestern High School senior Makayla Noritis was named as an All-State Girls Basketball Honorable Mention by the Herald-Leader newspaper. Noritis scored 210 points, hit nine threes and pulled down 173 rebounds this season for the Lady Warriors. Noritis helped lead Southwestern to a 12th Region Tournament title and a Sweet 16 Final Four appearance. Noritis was also named to the KHSAA Sweet 16 All-Tournament Team. Over her varsity career at Southwestern, which spans five seasons, Noritis scored 436 points, accumulated 333 rebounds, and was on three 12th Region championship teams.

Trending Video

Recommended for you