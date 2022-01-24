Makenzie Fisher scores 19 in Lady Jumpers' loss

PINEVILLE – The Somerset High School girls basketball team ran into a major road block in their 89-55 setback to Bell County High School on Saturday.
Lady Jumpers junior Makenzie Fisher led the way with team-high 19 points and six rebounds. Kate Bruner scored 16 points, hit four treys, and pulled down six rebounds. Taya Mills scored five points and had five rebounds. Jaelyn Dye scored 4 points and had seven rebounds. Kayleigh Bartley and Sophie Barnes scored three points each. Haley Combs and Sarah White scored two points each. Kyndell Fisher scored one point. Bartley had six rebounds.
Somerset (9-7) hosts Taylor County on Monday and cross-town district rivals Pulaski County on Friday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.