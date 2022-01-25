Mallory Campbell, Kenzie Upchurch pace Lady Cards in win 

MONTICELLO – The Wayne County High School girls basketball team put an end to a five-game losing skid with a 62-47 win over Whitley County High School on Monday. The Lady Cardinals hit 14-of-17 free throws and nailed seven three-pointers to pick up their seventh win of the season.
Senior Mallory Campbell led the Lady Cardinals with a game-high 22 points and seven rebounds. Kenzie Upchurch scored 20 points and had eight rebounds.
Adeline Heatherly scored seven points, had five rebounds and three assists. Xaviea West scored six points and had a team-high nine rebounds. Sydney Alley scored four points. Mariah Bowlin scored three points and had three assists.
Wayne County (7-11) will host East Jessamine High School on Thursday.
