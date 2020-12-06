Malone wins Toyota Series championship on Lake Cumberland

FLW Photo

Chris Malone won the Toyota Series Championship on Lake Cumberland with a serious comeback. Malone, who took home the $200,000 winner's check, along with a $35,000 Phoenix contingency bonus, a $2,500 Mercury bonus and a $10,000 bonus for being the top Central Division finisher, stepped away from competitive fishing in 2010 to open a boat dealership. Malone, who was in third place starting the final day, finished with a winning weight of 41-0.