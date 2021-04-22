Marissa Loveless ends game with Grand Slam

Southwestern High School senior Marissa Loveless hit a grand slam walk-off homer in the Lady Warriors' 14-1 district win over Wayne County High School on Thursday at the War Path.
With a 10-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, Southwestern needed only one more run to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule. Senior Kaitlyn Gwin, junior Jesse Begley and senior Alexa Smiddy all singled to load the bases for Loveless, who smashed a bullet over the left field wall to end the game. For the contest, Loveless drove in six runs.
"Marissa (Loveless) stepped up there and ended the game for us," stated Southwestern High School softball coach Jarrod Sumner. "Before she got up to bat I told her to hit the outfield scoreboard, and she almost did."
For the game, the Lady Warriors pounded out 17 hits, with three homers, and nine of their 10 batters getting at least one hit or more.
Southwestern started hitting early to score four runs in the opening frame Gwin doubled off the left wall to score junior Ashtyn Hines. Smiddy dropped in a double to left field to score Gwin. Loveless grounded out to short to plate Begley. Smiddy came home on a Lady Cardinals' wild pitch.
The Lady Warriors added two more runs in the home half of the second inning. Hines hit a solo homer to left field for her second four-bagger in two games. Loveless hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield to score Gwin.
"Ashyton (Hines) has hit two home runs in two games," Sumner commented. "This is the first two runs of the season for her, and it might be her first two home runs ever. She has been hitting the ball really, really good."
Wayne County showed their first signs of offense in the top of the third inning when they got two base hits, scored a run and stranded two. Junior Kenzie Upchurch doubled to centerfield to score junior Xaviea West.
In the home half of the third, Southwestern countered with a run when Begley singled to centerfield to score Gwin.
The Lady Warriors added three more runs in the fourth inning. Seventh-grader Kylie Dalton hit a two-run homer to centerfield to bring home Loveless. Hines singled to right field to score junior Alyssa Raleigh.
Southwestern's Ashtyn Hines had two hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Kaitlyn Gwin had three hits, drove in a run and scored two runs. Jesse Begley hit a perfect 4-for-4, drove in a run and scored two runs.
Southwestern's Kylie Dalton drove in two runs. Alexa Smiddy had two hits, drove in a run and scored two runs. Senior Olivia Wilds and junior Hannah Thompson had two hits each.
For Wayne County, Kenzie Upchurch, freshman Kara Coyle, and freshman Cami Debord had one hit each.
Southwestern pitcher Kaitlyn Gwin picked up the win in five innings of work. Gwin only gave up three hits and struck out 12 batters.
Southwestern (7-4) will travel to Danville High School on Friday. Wayne County (3-5) will host Lincoln County High School on Friday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.