LEXINGTON - University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops announced that Kentucky will turn on the lights at Kroger Field for 80 minutes on Friday night to honor No. 80 Andrew Dodson.
Dodson was a Pulaski County High School football player who passed away tragically earlier this week following an injury during a team scrimmage.
Andrew loved to travel and visit new places. In addition to most of the lower 48 states, he visited many foreign countries, including Canada, Mexico, several Caribbean nations, Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, and, his favorite, Israel. He cherished the memories of the sights, sounds, and culinary experiences his travels afforded him and loved to tell others about them.
Andrew was Mr. School Spirit. He was a proud Shopville Elementary alumnus. Always a Tiger, he loved competing in green as an academic team member, on the basketball floor and football field, and on the highly acclaimed Shopville Elementary archery team that won state and national championships. Forever a Maroon, with his team at Northern Middle School, he helped bring several more archery titles to Pulaski County and competed in golf and soccer. In Northern’s choir, he sang at several notable events, including the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival and Governor’s Inauguration. He was a Kentucky All-State Middle School Choir singer.
As a Pulaski County High School Maroon, in addition to playing golf and tennis, he was a rising senior on the football team. He was so excited about the upcoming season. Andrew participated in FFA, FCA, and recently won a state competition in DECA. Andrew was a vocal leader in the student section at basketball games. From the high school gym to Rupp Arena, he roared for the Maroons. He poured out his Maroon heart as a beloved personality on the Maroon Sports Network.
Most importantly, Andrew was a born-again Christian. Saved by God’s grace, he was baptized in the Jordan River and a High Street Baptist Church member. He was active in the church youth group and served in the multi-media ministry.
Visitations will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023 at The Center for Rural Development. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. at the Center with Rev. Ed Amundson and Mr. Scotty Grubbs officiating. Interment will be in the Somerset Cemetery.
Lights will be turned on at football fields all over the state of Kentucky and beyond.
