BURNSIDE – Lake Cumberland Speedway honored the 2021 Points Champions in each division in pre-race ceremonies Saturday, April 23rd. Awards were handed out for the top 5 in each division, with the champion receiving the Champion’s Trophy and American Racing Tire jacket.
Your 2021 Division Champions were: Cornett Racing Engines Super Late Models- 11 Tommy Bailey, Corbin, KY; Roark & Sons Transport Open Wheel Modifieds- 43 Ben Petrey, Corbin, KY; Yanders Towing Super Stocks- 44 Carson Freeman, Warsaw, KY; Wayne’s Auto Repair GrassRoots Hobby Stocks- 4 Adrian Smith, Jr, Albany, KY; Neal’s Core Supply FWD 4 Cylinders- 21 Dustin Duncan, Robbins, TN; Neal’s Core Supply RWD Mini Stocks- 02 Gunner Johnson, Olive Hill, KY
Congratulations to our 2021 Division Champions!
Here are the racing results from Saturday, April 23:
Wayne’s Auto Repair Pro Late Models
Fast Qualifier- 50c Skylar Marlar 13.375
Heat 1 (1)50c Skylar Marlar (2)29 Rusty Ballinger (3)3 Steve Elliot (4)10 Gunner Johnson (5)r4 Ricky Arms (6)71a Robert Luttrell, Jr
Heat 2- (1)1 Conner Meade (2)44 Tim Taylor (3)92x Shane Irvin (4)22 Jacob Thompson (5)8 Robert Stanton
Wayne’s Auto Repair Pro Late Model Feature
Winner- 50c Skylar Marlar, Winfield, TN (2)Ballinger (3)Meade (4)Elliot (5)Johnson (6)Arms (7)Irvin (8)Taylor (9)Thompson (10)Luttrell, JR (11)Stanton
Roark & Sons Transport Open Wheel Modifieds
Fast Qualifier- 43 Ben Petrey 15.041
Heat 1 (1)43 Ben Petrey (2)21 Dustin Branscum (3)141 Jason Strunk (4)13p Sarah Patrick (5)69 Tim Patrick (6)4 Jacob Pendleton (7)10z Billy Uptegraff (8)58 Tyler Henry
Heat 2- (1)22 Brian Nantz (2)42 Virgil Parriman (3)7 Kyle Neat (4)1 Ronnie Bryant (5)4 Wayne James (6)07b Dave Blassingim (7)702 Danny Terry
Roark & Sons Transport Open Wheel Modifieds Feature
Winner-43 Ben Petrey, Corbin, KY (2)Nantz (3)Strunk (4)Branscum (5)S Patrick (6)T Patrick (7)Bryant (8)Terry (9)Henry (10)Neat (11)Blassingim (12)Parriman (13)James (14)Pendleton (15)Uptegraff
Neal’s Core Supply FWD Mini Stocks
Fast Qualifier- 21 Dustin Duncan
Heat 1 (1)21 Dustin Duncan (2)59 David Mitchell (3)11 Marty Gilley (4)14 JR Kelsey (5)12w Weston Crabtree (6)k7 Austin Kuskowski
Heat 2 (1)75 Eric Parton (3)20 Tiff Stephens (3)34 Devin Staley (4)68 LeeJay York (5)1b Charles Burton (6)21w Jason Wilde
Neal’s Core Supply FWD Mini Stocks Feature
Winner-21 Dustin Duncan, Robbins, TN (2)Parton (3)Stephens (4)Staley (5)Mitchell (6)York (7)Burton (8)Crabtree (9)Gilley (10)Kelsey (11)Wilde (12)Kuskowski
Caleb Wilson Lumber GrassRoots Hobby Stocks
Fast Qualifier- David Marlar16.941
Heat 1 (1)57 David Marlar (2)14 Devin Wilson (3)2 Keith Decker (4)75s Kevin Switzer (5)67 Corey Adkins (DNS)5 Rooster The Kid
Heat 2 (1)62 Bo Gilley (2)6t Taylor West (3)4 Adrian Smith, Jr (4)J9 Kaigen Damrell (5)07 Randy Smith (6)2s TJ Smith (DNS)27 CJ Cox
Caleb Wilson Lumber GrassRoots Hobby Stocks Feature
Winner-57 David Marlar, Winfield, TN (2)Gilley (3)Wilson (4)Smith (5)Decker (6)A Smith, Jr (7)Damrell (8)West (DNS) Switzer, TJ Smith, Adkins, Cox, Kidd
Lake Cumberland Speedway returns to action Saturday, April 30th!
Wayne’s Auto Repair Pro Late Models $1,500 to win- Roark & Sons Open Wheel Modifieds $1,000 to win- Caleb Wilson Lumber Grassroots Hobby Stocks $500 to win- Neal’s Core Supply FWD Mini Stocks $500 to win and, for the first time in 2022, Rear Wheel Drive Mini Stocks are on the schedule for $500 to win. We will also have Bicycle and Power Wheels races for the kids at intermission.
Gates open on Saturday, April 30, at 2 p.m.,with hotlaps starting at 7 p.m. For all things Lake Cumberland Speedway visit lcspeedway.net. Like us on Facebook-Lake Cumberland Speedway Dirt Racing and follow us on Twitter-@lc_speedway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.