Pulaski County (5-1) at South Laurel (0-6)
If there was ever a David vs. Goliath matchup on the gridiron, it would be this Friday night's game, when the Pulaski County Maroons travel to London to face the hapless South Laurel Cardinals.
On paper, this game is a big-time mismatch. On the field, it will probably translate to the same.
Pulaski County is three points away -- a 24-21 loser at Corbin a few weeks ago -- from being undefeated on the season.
Still, at 5-1 on the year, Johnny Hines and company are enjoying an outstanding season, led by quarterback Brysen Dugger and a host of talented backs and receivers, paced by All-State wide out Chandler Godby.
While the offense gets plenty of accolades -- deservedly so -- the PC defense has been as solid as they come throughout the '22 season.
Simply put, the Maroons are a very good football team, and are looking every bit the part of a team that is poised for a deep, post season run.
On the other hand, the 2022 season has been a complete and total nightmare for South Laurel.
The Cards are one of eight teams in Class 5 A that are winless on the year at 0-6, and have been outscored by their opponents by a whopping, 275-46 margin.
That doesn't bode very well at all for a football team that is getting ready to face a very prolific PC offense.
"Our kids work hard at practice every day, and they work hard in the weight room every day," pointed out Hines, earlier this week.
"They want to be successful, and they're playing really well," continued the Pulaski County head coach. "We're playing really good football, and we've beaten some really good teams in the early going. We just have to continue to build on all of those things."
Of course the cornerstones of the Maroon offense this season has been the play of Dugger and Godby in the passing game.
If there is a better quarterback-wide receiver tandem in this part of the state of Kentucky, Hines would like to know who you got.
Dugger so far through six games, has completed 70% of his passes, connecting on 101-144 attempts for 1,386 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Godby meanwhile -- an All-State wide receiver from a year ago -- is well on pace to be a First Team All-State selection this year.
Godby has caught 49 passes so far this season for 830 yards, to go along with 11 TD's.
And while the senior wide out is having another monster year, Hines says it's been far from the 'Chandler Godby Show', which is one reason why he believes his club is so dangerous in the passing game.
"Brysen and Chandler have got a very good connection and they work very hard together, and Chandler does a great job in getting himself open, and our offensive line has done a very good job this year of pass protection and giving Brysen plenty of time to throw," stated Hines.
"It's more than just Chandler though," added the Maroon coach. "You got guys like Harris Denmeyer making big plays every week. Jaylen Wooldridge made a big play last week, and Aiden Wesley, and a young freshman -- Zak Anderson -- are both playing really well at the tight end position. So, we've really got a lot of weapons that we can work with, because all of those guys I just mentioned can get the job done."
This is a series that has been dominated in recent years by Pulaski County, as the Maroons lead the all-time series over South Laurel by an 18-14 margin.
The Cardinals -- when PC was just beginning its program in the early 80's -- dominated the Maroons early on, beating up on the Maroons, winning the first 13 games between the two clubs.
That all changed however in 1997, when a guy named John Cain was the head coach at PC, and defeated South Laurel by a final score of 36-12.
Since that game, PC has won 17 of the last 18 meetings against the Cards, including the last 10 in a row. And in most cases, these games have not been close at all, but instead big-time blowouts.
Hines says his team, his coaching staff, and he himself do not worry about the record of the other team, scoring margins in previous years, or who the talking heads around favor to win a game.
He said each week, his concern and thought are about one thing, and one thing only -- the Pulaski County Maroons.
"It all comes down to, it's not about the other team, but it's about us," pointed out Hines.
"We need to focus on what we're doing, and we need to focus on our game," he added. "Regardless of who we play, whether they are a good team, a bad team, or somewhere in the middle, we want to be at our best every time we take the field, so that's our goal."
Kickoff for the PC at South Laurel game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Southwestern (5-0) at North Laurel (4-1)
Talk about two teams headed in the same direction. That will be the case on Friday night in London, when an undefeated Southwestern team plays a North Laurel squad that is red-hot, with a four-game winning streak.
The Jaguars lost in their season opener to Bell County 43-35, but have since won four games in a row, including last week, when the Jags opened district play with a 43-0 drubbing over their arch-rival South Laurel.
Southwestern meanwhile is a perfect, 5-0 on the year, and have been impressive in the first half of the regular season.
The Warriors, just like North Laurel, are coming off a great performance last week, as Jason Foley and crew rolled over the Lincoln County Patriots by a final score of 48-0.
So, something has to give tonight on the Jags home turf in a game that on paper at least, is going to be a great matchup.
Both teams can hurt you on the ground and through the air. This game is going to be a big-time battle -- you can bank on it.
In last week's win over Lincoln County, quarterback Colllin Burton went 5-5 through the air, but four of those passes went for touchdowns.
Wide receiver Mason Hibbard hauled in three of those TD passes, leading the Warriors with 109 yards receiving in the win.
Tanner Wright meanwhile, is having another great year on the ground, as he is the Warriors leading rusher through five games, rushing for 614 yards and 11 TD's. Christian Walden has also been an integral part of the Warrior rushing attack, gaining 388 yards with five TD's.
North Laurel meanwhile has some offensive weapons as well. Quarterback Tucker Warren has thrown for 611 yards on the season with six TD passes, while he has rushed for 352 yards and six more touchdowns.
Running back Ethan Gregory is the Jags' leading rusher on the season, with 624 yards on the ground and six TD's. Arguably, North Laurel may be the most balanced offensive team the Warriors have faced up to this point in the season.
Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Hazard (4-1) at Somerset (4-2)
The Somerset Briar Jumpers -- fresh off of last week's 38-28 victory over Williamsburg -- will welcome in the Hazard Bulldogs on Friday evening in a matchup of two teams who will both be seeking their fifth win of the season.
Hazard brings a 4-1 record into this matchup, and is led by quarterback Max Pelfrey, who has thrown for 842 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, connecting on 56-100 pass attempts through the air.
Max Johnson meanwhile is the featured running back in the Bulldogs backfield, as he has gained 664 yards on the ground in five games, with seven rushing TD's.
The Bulldogs come into the game fresh off of last week's, 14-7 win over Ashland Blazer, and will bring a lot of momentum into this matchup with the Briar Jumpers.
Somerset meanwhile in the win over Williamsburg last week, got 139 yards on the ground and three touchdowns from running back Guy Bailey.
Quarterback Kris Hughes threw for 88 yards and a TD, helping the Jumpers bounce back with a win -- one week after a tough loss to Corbin.
Somerset -- coming into this season off a two-win campaign from a year ago -- has maybe already surpassed expectations this season. To keep the momentum going, the Jumpers need to find a way to get a win over a pretty good Hazard football team on Friday evening. At this point of the season, 5-2 certainly sounds a whole lot better than 4-3.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 p.m.
