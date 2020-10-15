Maroons and Jags renew old rivalry tonight

Over the past three weeks, the Pulaski County Maroons have been very impressive, scoring 149 points in wins over district foes Whitley County, South Laurel, and North Laurel.
Tonight, it's an ex-district opponent that awaits the high-powered Pulaski County offense, as Johnny Hines and crew head north this evening to take on the East Jessamine Jaguars.
These two old foes haven't squared off on the gridiron in 11 years, and for PC, that may be a good thing. You see, East Jessamine is one of only a handful of teams that can brag about having the upper hand over the Maroons in recent past.
Going all the way back to the '98 season -- the year before Hines was named head coach at Pulaski County, replacing the legendary John Cain -- the Maroons have lost five of the last seven meetings against East Jessamine.
In 1998 -- coach Cain's last year as a head football coach -- PC crushed the Jags by a final count of 59-8.
Since then, this rivalry has been in favor of East Jessamine, with the Maroons lone win coming in the 2009 season -- the last meeting between the two schools -- when PC quarterback Zach Eastham led a furious second half comeback in the old Don Marshall Bowl; a 35-30 Maroon victory.
So, it's been 11 seasons since these two have met on the football field, and this game was not on either team's original schedule for 2020.
But, in an ever-changing COVID-19 world, with teams having to drop and add games all across the state this year, PC and East Jessamine will meet tonight, renewing a great district rivalry from years gone by.
Let's play some football.
"For a very long time this was a great rivalry, because we were in the same district," pointed out coach Hines.
"I guess from the very first time that Jessamine County split into the two schools -- East and West -- we were in the district with both of them, and we played them both many, many times," added the Pulaski County head coach. "Then, I believe they went 4 A and we didn't play for a long time, so you've got to be a PC fan from way back to remember us playing some of those East Jessamine games years ago."
As for tonight's game -- a non-district affair -- Hines says this will be a very stern test for a PC football team that seems to be hitting its stride at the midway point of the season.
Much like last week's opponent North Laurel, Hines says East Jessamine is going to throw a ground and pound game at PC. The main difference this evening? East Jessamine is a senior dominated football team, and will not be playing a great deal of underclassmen like the Jags from London did a week ago.
"East Jessamine is a very good football team," pointed out the Maroons head coach. "They've got all of the tools to be fantastic. They were district champs last year, and if I'm not mistaken, they led the state in rushing last season."
"They've got a senior dominated team, they've got some great players, and it's going to be tough," continued Hines. "This is a game we added to the schedule. This was normally going to be our open week, but with the Covid rescheduling and all that was done, we picked up this game and it's kind of like a blind draw. We just don't know a lot about them because we haven't played them in so long."
As for his own team, Hines says he likes where his club finds itself five games into the 2020 season.
After falling in the season opener at Belfry, Pulaski County has reeled off four consecutive victories, and have averaged almost 50 points per game over the past three weeks in district play.
Still, Hines says there's room for improvement, but he does like the makeup of his club, what it has accomplished up to this point of the season, and what its prospects are moving forward down the road.
"We're excited about the potential this team has, and we feel like there's a lot more still left in the tank," stated Hines. "We just have to continue to work hard each week at practice, and keep our focus on each and every game. I'm really proud of the work ethic our kids are showing and the desire they display each week in trying to improve."
One thing Pulaski County has going for it tonight in this matchup between two former district foes, is the fact the Maroons offense has looked like a juggernaut over the past three weeks.
Quarterback Drew Polston is playing his best football of the season right now, and has led a PC offense that has scored 149 points in the Maroons past three outings.
While North Laurel will present the Maroons some problems tonight with the Jags prolific running game, the PC offense is going to present a multitude of headaches for the Jaguars. Right now, can anyone slow down this Maroon offense?
"We've improved, but not only offensively but in all phases of the game," pointed out Hines. "That's our goal every single week."
"It's been well chronicled that in this COVID season, we didn't get much preseason practice and missed all of spring practice, so everybody's kind of like a work in progress as we go," continued the PC coach. "I'm proud of our kids and I'm proud of our coaching staff. They have focused on some things that we weren't doing well early, and we've shown some drastic improvement in some areas over the past few weeks."
Kickoff for tonight's Pulaski County--East Jessamine game will get underway in Nicholasville beginning at 7:30 p.m. The game can be heard live on lakecumberlandsports.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.