Pulaski County verses Southwestern....'Nuff said.
Neither Pulaski County head coach Johnny Hines or his counterpart, Warrior head coach Jason Foley, had to do much 'Rah Rah' talk this week to their respective teams in getting them ready for Friday night's much-anticipated showdown.
Both the Maroons and Warriors know what is at stake tonight in their annual matchup, and it's more than just bragging rights that are on the line this evening at Southwestern's Reservation. A number one seed in the playoffs is also up for grabs tonight.
The Warriors are perfect on the season -- 6-0 on the year and a perfect, 3-0 against district opponents.
Pulaski County meanwhile is 5-1 on the season, and like Southwestern, a perfect 3-0 in league play.
The Maroons have a five-game winning streak headed into this evening's matchup, after dropping their season opener at Belfry way back a few weeks ago.
But, it's another streak that has been on the Maroons mind coming into tonight's annual battle.
The streak? A two-game losing skid to Southwestern, thanks to a 15-7 overtime loss to the Warriors in last year's regular season matchup, and a 17-7 loss to the blue and orange two weeks later that ended PC's 2019 season.
Yes, PC is always fired up to tangle with Southwestern, and vice versa for the Warriors, but it's the Maroons that will be looking for both redemption and revenge beginning at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
"This is always a special week, and I've been doing these games for a long, long time," pointed out PC head coach Johnny Hines earlier in the week.
"This game is what everybody looks forward to, and it's a big deal to our players, and it's a big deal to their players as well," added Hines. "It's a big deal for our whole community, so yeah, it's a big deal, and our kids are very excited going into this game."
'This Game' has been very, very special ever since Southwestern fielded its first football team way back in 1993.
The all-time series is as close as one can get, making this arguably the best football rivalry in the state of Kentucky.
Taking a look at the numbers inside this rivalry indeed, makes the case, that this truly is the best rivalry in all of Kentucky.
Headed into tonight's game, the all-time series between these two football titans is even, at 16-16.
Southwestern won both meetings last season, including a playoff win, but in the post season, PC holds the advantage over the Warriors by a slim, 3-2 margin all-time, which included a couple of wins by the Maroons over the Warriors in regional championship games in 2014 and 2016.
Since 2015, the two clubs have split eight meetings, with PC holding a 2-1 advantage in playoff games over that same time frame.
As for Hines, his record at PC as head coach against Southwestern once again is even, at 13-13.
Can it get any closer than the above numbers indicate?
And, in case you're curious, Southwestern has outscored Pulaski County in the 32 games in the series by a margin of 800-662, for whatever that is worth.
You want to talk good football, you want to talk about district, regional, and yes, even state championships -- thanks to Pulaski County's 5 A title back in 2014 -- then this is 'The Game' everybody wants to see, and one that they talk about for years and years to come.
"This history of this rivalry shows that it's very even," stated Hines. "In the years that I've been here, some 30-plus games, in over 25 years on the sidelines for this game, I've never been a part of any kind of rivalry like this one."
"The excitement, the up's and the down's, and everything that goes with a game like this one," continued the PC head coach. "I've never been a part of anything like this rivalry as a player, and it's just a very special game, and one that we all look forward to each and every year."
One thing that will hamper PC's chances in tonight's contest is the fact the Maroons will once again be without starting quarterback Drew Polston in a game against the Warriors.
Polston was having a great year for PC, completing 122-164 pass attempts for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdown passes, but he was lost in last week's 36-13 win at East Jessamine due to an ankle injury.
Sophomore Bryson Dugger will be making his first varsity start tonight, but don't look for Hines and crew to alter the playbook for a second.
Dugger came in for Polston last week in a relief effort, and threw for 96 yards and 3 TD passes in leading the Maroons to the win over the Jaguars.
"Our players, our coaches, and our team are very confident in Bryson Dugger, and what he can do at the quarterback position," stated coach Hines. "We are PC football -- we don't panic. It's simply the next man up is our approach, and for Bryson Dugger, he's the next man up this week."
While Pulaski County has been playing lights out offensively for over the past month, so too have the Warriors.
Southwestern steam-rolled its way over South Laurel last week, in a 52-14 blowout win over the Cardinals.
Junior running back Tanner Wright led the way, gaining 156 yards on the ground in only nine attempts, scoring a pair of touchdowns against the Cards.
Meanwhile, Giddeon Brainard rushed for 92 yards and a score on only three carries, and when those two weren't doing damage on the ground, quarterback Chandler Crabtree was enjoying a lot of success putting the ball up in the air.
For Hines, the Warrior offense is going to present plenty of problems for his defensive unit this evening according to the Maroons head coach.
"Southwestern has as much talent as anybody in the state, or anyone that we will play this year," stated Hines. "Tanner Wright is the best running back in the state of Kentucky, while Giddeon Brainard is like a big, bruising fullback back there, and the Connor Crisp kid is a great back as well. Then, they have the Ware brothers (Ethan and Ian) who are extremely fast, so our work will be cut out for us. We have to try to find a way to slow their ground attack down if we're to have any chance at all in this game."
"I would like to play this game just one time with Drew Polston out there at quarterback, but that's not the case, so we'll roll with Bryson Dugger, who I know is more than capable of getting the job done," added the PC coach. "We're very confident in Bryson, and to be honest, we can't wait to get down to Southwestern, tee it up and kick it off. and see what happens. Just like this series has always been, it's going to be another great game between two great programs."
Tonight’s ballgame between the Warriors and the Maroons is set to get underway at 7:30 p.m. at the Reservation. The game can be heard on the radio on Lake 102.3 FM, but it can also be seen and heard live on lakecumberlandsports.com.
