Maroons and Warriors set for Round 2

While Pulaski County head football coach Johnny Hines is uncertain about the outcome of tonight's second showdown of the 2020 season against arch-rival Southwestern, the Maroon head coach readily admits he seen this matchup coming from a mile away -- make that months away.
Tonight, the Warriors and Maroons will meet up at PC Field for a district championship in a game that Hines says, heck, everyone saw this one coming.
"We all knew back before the season ever started it was going to come down to these two teams," stated Hines earlier this week.
"It's just become a tradition around here," continued the Pulaski County head football coach. "This is the game of the year during the regular season, and it's the game of the year during the playoffs. We're just used to playing twice a year, and it's usually for a district or regional championship."
That's true. Both Pulaski County and Southwestern have been the class of their respective district in Class 5 A for the past several seasons, and nothing changed about that fact in 2020.
As with any good football rivalry, the numbers speak for themselves, and when it comes to the Pulaski County-Southwestern football rivalry, there are plenty of numbers to digest.
Pulaski County had a three-game playoff winning streak against Southwestern snapped last season, with a first-round, 17-7 loss to the Warriors at PC Field.
Prior to that PC loss a year ago, the Maroons had defeated the Warriors in 2014, 2016, and 2018 in regional title games.
Tonight, the 9-1 Warriors will try to make it two playoff wins in a row over a Pulaski County team that is 8-1 on the season, riding an eight-game winning streak, and is a perfect, 3-0 this season at the friendly confines of PC Field.
Oh yeah, one more thing Pulaski County has going for it tonight. The reason this game this evening is a PC Field is thanks to a Maroon, 15-12 victory at Southwestern back on October 23rd -- the Warriors lone loss of the season.
Again, this is a matchup of two very good football teams that are both evenly matched, which is the basis for Hines saying he saw this game coming before the season ever began.
In fact, these two teams are so close, that thanks to PC's win earlier this season, the Maroons now led the all-time series over Southwestern by a slim, 17-16 margin.
"We knew this game was going to happen," stated Hines. "When we got the OK back in July or early-August that football was actually going to happen in this crazy Covid year, you knew, I knew, and Southwestern knew in the back of all of our minds that this game as going to happen."
"The only question mark was where was it going to be played -- down there or over here," added the Maroons head coach. "We were able to win that game, so we get to play for a district championship at home. It's no surprise. We all knew it was coming, so you put it on the back burner and move on down the road and you now look up and, here you are."
Where we are is on the threshold of another outstanding matchup between two very good football programs in Class 5 A.
The Warriors come into tonight's game with a prolific ground attack, led by Tanner Wright and Giddeon Brainard.
Wright has gained 1,219 yards rushing this season, to go along with 12 touchdowns, while Brainard has ran for 15 TD's and rushed for 675 yards.
While Southwestern gets it done on the ground, Pulaski County is just the opposite; the Maroons flat out get it done through the air, regardless of who is at the controls of the PC offense.
Sophomore Brysen Dugger made is first varsity start of his career in the win at Southwestern last month filling in for the injured Drew Polston, and he did just enough to get the Maroons a hard-fought victory.
Since then, the young QB has put up some decent numbers through the air.
Dugger has completed 56-107 pass attempts for 612 yards and thrown for 7 touchdowns.
And the Maroons big-play receiver this season has been another sophomore -- Barek Williams -- who has tallied 79 catches for 794 yards and nine TD's.
So, both teams do it different ways, but you can't argue with the success. After all, the Maroons and Warriors are a combined, 17-2 on the season. Those two losses? PC lost its season opener on the road against defending Class 3 A state champion Belfry, and the Warriors lost the afore mentioned earlier matchup against PC by that 15-12 margin back in October.
Hines says the key to tonight's game is probably going to come down to which team can slow the other one down in doing what it likes to do offensively.
"They've got two outstanding running backs in Giddeon Brainard and Tanner Wright," stated Hines. "They've built their team around them, and they both do an outstanding job. And, they've got a very good defense too. I think that unit sometimes gets overshadowed by the attention those two running backs get, but their defense is awfully good."
"Meanwhile for us, I think Brysen Dugger has been fantastic, because he had to step into a tough situation in that first game, making his first varsity start in a big-time rivalry game on the road at Southwestern, and he played great that night," continued the PC head coach. "He stepped in to the toughest situation he could have been in, and I thought he was outstanding. We're thrilled he has done so well for us, and he just continues to get better."
Kickoff for tonight's Pulaski County-Southwestern is set to get underway from PC Field beginning at 7:00 p.m.
If you can't make it, the game will be broadcast live on iHeartRadio's LAKE 102.3 FM.
