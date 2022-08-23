Facing a cross-town foe in back-to-back games is never easy, especially coming off a tough loss, but for the Lady Maroons, it was back to business as they faced off against the Southwestern Warriors at the Reservation on Tuesday night. Both teams have started the year off slow, as its clear neither team is up to their full potential quite yet.
It was a defensive struggle throughout, and as the final buzzer sounded the game would end in a 0-0 tie. For Pulaski head coach Chris Fabrizio, he was absolutely thrilled with the result, as the Lady Maroons have battled through multiple injuries so far this season.
“It’s the attitude and the effort of these girls that set them apart from any team we play against. We’re never worried about having the odds stacked against us, we go out there and compete, we play for each other. Positive attitude and team camaraderie is really what makes the difference for us,” he exclaimed.
Southwestern senior Carinne Souders would have the first attempt on goal of the game within the first minute of the action starting. She would have a shot in the sixth minute that would just barely be blocked out by Pulaski senior goalkeeper Audrey Jasper.
Pulaski County senior Allie Sexton would have two shot opportunities in the 12th and 15th minutes that would be blocked by Southwestern senior goalkeeper Lauren Tyler.
As the game loomed closer to halftime, senior for Southwestern Jadyn Campbell would have two shots that were barely missed. In the 31st minute, she was close to the net and just barely shanked a shot over the goal, and in the 36th minute, she had a quick breakaway that was just barely tipped over the goal by Jasper. Nonetheless, the game would still be scoreless as halftime was called.
Pulaski came close to scoring in 3 straight opportunities in the 58th, 59th, and 60th minutes, although Tyler would come up with huge stops in the net to prevent the scores. Those shots came off the legs of senior Maddie Sexton in the 58th minute, junior Lexi Lawless in the 59th minute, and Allie Sexton in the 60th minute.
Both teams were getting desperate in the final minutes of this game, as in the 75th minute, 3 different players came close to grabbing a goal. Senior Haylee Flynn was the first to attempt a shot in the 75th minute, with her shot going over the goal. Then, Maddie Sexton had a shot that just barely went over the goal before sophomore Austyn Hansen had a shot that was wide of the net.
In the 77th minute, Souders had a great shot on the goal that was saved by Jasper. Within the final three minutes of the game, Pulaski had a trio of shots that would have won the game for the Lady Maroons. Lawless would have a shot in the 78th minute that went over the goal, Maddie Sexton would have a shot in the same time frame that was blocked by Tyler, before a last-second attempt by Lawless was just missed.
It was a bit unusual for a rivalry game to end in a 0-0 draw, but both teams gave it their absolute best. Pulaski , who are now 2-3-1 on the season, will be back in action on Thursday as they return home to host Russell County, with the game scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. start. For Southwestern, their record now stands at 1-1-1, and they will be back in action on Saturday at home as they take on Mercer County, with that game scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.