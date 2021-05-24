Maroons baseball dominates McCreary Central

Monday night at Pulaski, the homestanding Maroons baseball team dominated both phases of the game to win 13-3 over the McCreary Central Raiders in five innings.
Pulaski drove in five runs in the first three innings while holding the Raiders scoreless, then after three runs by McCreary in the top of the fourth, the Maroons put in eight runs in the fourth and the fifth to activate the mercy rule.
Senior Sean Simpson started the night on the mound for the Maroons and did not allow a single hit in his three innings of action. He also threw two strikeouts. Junior Owen Alexander replaced him for the fourth and fifth innings and allowed two hits, three runs, and four walks with a single strikeout.
Junior designated hitter Aiden Wesley got the Maroons started early with a home run that also plated sophomore Chance Todd. Then, in the bottom of the second, back to back singles by Simpson and sophomore Barek Williams drove in sophomores Brysen Dugger and Connor Denney to give Pulaski at 4-0 lead after two.
Wesley once again added to the Maroon lead with a double that sent Todd home in the bottom of the third.
With a 5-0 lead after three, the Raiders finally answered and put in three runs in the top of the fourth, but Pulaski pushed right back.
An RBI triple by freshman Will Blankenship that scored Williams, a run by Blankenship on a wild pitch, and an RBI single by sophomore Jase Frye that scored freshman Wessen Falin in the bottom of the fourth put Pulaski up 8-3 heading into the fifth inning.
RBI hits by sophomore Conner Phelps, sophomore Marshall Livesay, Frye, and sophomore Jacob Todd drove in five runs for the Maroons in the bottom of the fifth to activate the mercy rule at 13-3.
Wesley and Frye were the top offensive players on the night with two hits and three RBI's each.
The victory put the Maroons at 18-12 on the season and they will face the Whitley County Colonels on the road Tuesday night.
MCHS - 000 30 - 3 2 1
PCHS - 221 135 - 13 13 1
2B - Alexander, Phelps, Wesley (PC). 3B - Blankenship, Dugger, Frye (PC). HR - Wesley (PC). RBI - Frye 3, Wesley 3, Blankenship, Livesay, Phelps, Simpson, J. Todd, Williams (PC).
