The Lady Maroons Softball team of Pulaski played at home game against Wayne County on another chilly Monday night. They came out on top today as well as their offense stayed hot, winning 11-0 in just five innings.
Bella Ellis started the game on the mound. Malainey Dobbs was first at bat. Dobbs found her pitch but was out after Shelbie Sellers caught a pop fly at second base. Kaitlyn West hit a fly ball to center right for a double. The next two batters were struck out by Ellis.
The bottom of the first started with Chloe Carrol bunting her way to first base. While Claire Hamilton was at the plate, Carrol stole second base furthering her progress around the bases. Brooklyn Thomas had a hit to shortstop but was fast enough to beat the throw to first for a single. Ellis only needed one pitch to secure a three run home run, with Pulaski leading 3-0 with only one out. Next up to bat, Ryann Sowder hit one on the ground for a single. Shelbie Sellers tried her hand at bunting but wouldn’t be fast enough to make it to first base. Avery Davis had a hit to third base and was thrown out at first.
Ellis was still on the mound in the top of the second inning. She walked her first batter, Kelci Debord. Breanna Burnette had a hit to third, but it went through her legs allowing Burnette to make it to first base and Kelci to reach second base. Ellis found her pitches with Cami Debord at the plate striking her out. Brianna Stephenson hit a pop fly and Lady Maroon catcher Novaleigh Baker dove for the out. The inning closed out with a hit from Dobbs caught out at first base.
Baker hit a line drive to third base and was thrown out at first to begin the bottom of the frame. Rilee Ross also hit to third and was thrown out at first. Carrol had a bit of trouble finding a good pitch at her second at-bat. Carrol found herself with a full count and needing to connect and boy did she connect as she homered to make it 4-0 Pulaski.
The top of the third was three up and three down under pitcher Ellis.
The Lady Maroons started their turn at bat with Thomas. She hit one in the air and was caught out. The Cardinals’ pitcher didn’t want to give Ellis anything good and she was walked to first. Sowder also made her way to first by walk. Sellers got her first RBI of the season bringing courtesy runner Shelby Reynolds home, 5-0 Pulaski. Avery Davis walked to first to load the bases. Kasey Wren gained her first RBI of the season to make it 6-0. Rilee Ross had a sac fly to right field for the automatic out but would bring home a runner for an RBI to give the Maroons their seventh run. Carrol found her way on first base for the third time on the night. With the bases loaded, Hamilton for Pulaski found her way to first base. Thomas hit a single to left field, gaining two RBIs to make it 10-0 Pulaski. Wayne County took this opportunity to change pitchers. Once she was warmed Ellis made her way to the plate, got a hit but was thrown out at first base.
The top of the fourth saw a pitcher change for the Lady Maroons as well, they chose seventh grader Maggie Gregory. She took three up three down to heart, striking out Kelci Debord, Burnette and Cami Debord for three outs.
The bottom of the fourth started with Ryann Sowder hitting to second base and thrown out at first base. Sellers hit to third for a single. Davis had a hit to first base but was thrown out. Wren got a hit to bring home Sellers and earn second RBI of the night to make it 11-0 Pulaski. Ross hit to the Lady Cardinal pitcher and was thrown out at first.
Pulaski brought Thomas to the mound to close the game she struck out Stephenson, Coyle, and West to end the inning and the game, with the Maroons coming out victorious 11-0 in five innings.
Pulaski, now 2-0 to begin the season, will play their first road contest against Corbin on Tuesday, with game time set for 6 p.m.
