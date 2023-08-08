Austin Morales & Beau Cherry

Pulaski County juniors Austin Morales, left, and Beau Cherry, right, fight for possession of the ball with two East Jessamine defenders in the Maroons' 2-0 victory over the Jaguars on Monday evening.

 Steven Conway Photo

The Pulaski County Maroons entered this season with a lot of questions along with first-year head coach Nick Lewis at the helm. While some of those questions may persist, the Maroons began the season with a solid win over East Jessamine on their new playing field at Northern Middle School, as Pulaski prevailed 2-0 over the Jaguars.

Goals were scored by junior Austin Morales, who beat the goalkeeper to the ball in order to strike it into the back of the net, and freshman Landon Hamilton, who scored on a free kick from the top of the box. Senior goalkeeper Gavin Lawson recorded a shutout and had eight saves in the goal.

Pulaski, now 1-0 to begin their 2023 campaign, will next be in action on Thursday when they will travel to Mercer County. Their game against the Titans will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

