Maroons blank Casey County

It was a long and anticipated wait for high school sports, and boy did the Pulaski County Maroons boys’ soccer team start their season off with a bang.
The Maroons opened up at home last night in the second game of a 12th Region doubleheader with a 10-0 win over the Casey County Rebels.
For the first fifteen minutes of the game, Rebel freshman goalkeeper, Skyler Lee, was forced to be extremely active and he owned it.
Within that fifteen minutes, the Maroons kept it on Casey County turf, and let the shots fly. Pulaski took about eight attempts, and Lee saved five of them to keep the Maroons off the scoreboard.
Pulaski’s leading goal scorer from last season, senior Jaxon Gambill, took several incredible shots, but Lee shut each one of them down.
However, with just over fifteen minutes off the clock in the first period, Gambill nailed a long goal into the left corner of the net to put the Maroons ahead 1-0.
About a minute later, senior Austin Coomer drilled a short goal off a corner kick from sophomore Henry Gillum to put Pulaski up 2-0 with 23:30 left in the first.
The Maroons continued to control the field and keep the ball in scoring range, but Lee continued to save goal after goal to keep his Casey County Rebels in the game.
After six saves by Lee, Gambill went on a tear push Pulaski further ahead.
First, Gambill used his crafty dribbling skills to push the ball past multiple defenders and put it in the net for an easy score with just under twelve minutes left in the first period. Less than a minute later, he took the ball to the left side of the net and shot it behind the goalie to the right corner of the net for another goal. Then, with just under nine minutes left, he drove through the box, faked out the goalie, and put it in the left side of the net to put his Maroons up 5-0.
Within the last several minutes of the first, senior Nick Boyd shot in a ball that soared just over Lee’s head and into the top of the net, and senior Chris Daulton kicked one in on the right side to give Pulaski a 7-0 lead heading into the halftime break.
After the break, Pulaski wrapped up their first game rather quickly.
Just four minutes into the second period, sophomore Isaac Smith booted one just through the goal keepers’ hands and into the right corner of the net to put Pulaski up 8-0.
A few minutes later, Daulton put in his second goal of the night when he kicked it over the goal keeper’s head and into the top half of the net. His second goal put the Maroons one goal away from the mercy rule at 9-0.
With just under 26 minutes left in the second period, junior Logan Corson knocked one over the goalkeeper and into the right corner of the net to activate the 10-0 mercy rule.
Although Casey is not the toughest opponent Pulaski will face this season, the Maroons put on a show to get a victory on opening night, and obtain their first 12th region victory of the season.
Senior Jaxon Gambill had a very strong performance with four goals in the first period to give the Maroons the head start they needed to cruise to the mercy rule victory.
The Maroons will be back in action on Tuesday at home, where they will face the East Jessamine Jaguars at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.