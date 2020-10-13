The Pulaski County High School boys soccer team got a 10-0 mercy rule victory over the Casey County Rebels last night at Clara Morrow Field to advance to the 47th District Championship.
Senior Jaxon Gambill was the star of the show, as he got the hat trick in the first half, and added two more in the second for a five goal performance.
Not only did the Maroons activate the mercy rule late in the second half, but their defense played with a lot of intensity as well and only allowed two shot attempts throughout the game, and both were penalty kicks and were saved by junior goalkeeper Mason Strunk.
Throughout the 47th District contest, Pulaski kept Rebel goalkeeper Skyler Lee extremely busy and he finished with thirteen saves to ten goals allowed.
Within the first fifteen minutes of the game, the Maroons attempted nine shots. Of these nine shots, Lee saved five, three were missed, and Gambill put in the last of the nine shots to give Pulaski a lead with just over 25 minutes left to play in the first half.
During the middle of the first period, Gambill attempted eight straight shots. Two of which were goals, including his first goal, and another that came with just over fourteen minutes left to play in the first half where he took a pass from senior Chris Dalton, dribbled past multiple defenders and nailed in a goal into the right corner of the net to give his Maroons a 2-0 lead.
A few minutes after Gambill's second goal, Dalton once again assisted him to help Gambill get the hat trick with three goals in the first half.
Later, with just nine seconds left in the first half, Dalton put in one of his own after Lee deflected an attempt by Gambill. The deflected ball went to Dalton and he easily put it in the net to give Pulaski a 4-0 lead heading into the halftime break.
"We struggled to get out of first gear for a while," said Pulaski County head coach Darrell McGahan. "But we finally started to find a lot of success and control at the end of the first. Thankfully we were able to put it away from there."
Senior Nick Boyd sent in the first goal of the second period with a shot that crashed into the left side of the net off an assist from sophomore Henry Gillum.
Later in the period, Gambill sent in back to back goals within a minute of each other to complete his five goal performance. First, with 17:44 left in the second half, Gambill shot a ball that deflected off of Lee and back into the net. Then at 17:04, he sent in another off an assist from junior Logan Corson. The second of the two goals put Pulaski up 7-0.
After Gambill's back to back goals, Corson put in back to back goals of his own. First with 15:44 left to play, Corson booted a ball into the right corner off the net off an assist from sophomore Nate Robinson. Later, with just under twelve minutes left to play in the game, Corson put in a penalty kick from inside the box past Lee and into the left corner of the net to give his Maroons a 9-0 lead.
With around eight and a half minutes to play, Robinson drove in a goal to active the 10-0 mercy rule and advance Pulaski to the 47th District Championship.
"Our passing was pretty good tonight so I'd like to see more of that and allow pass play spread to the wings," said coach McGahan. "We need to focus on taking higher percentage shots. The long hits look nice and can take the air out of another team if it goes in, but we can't let as many fly and miss like we did tonight."
The win put the Pulaski County Maroons facing off with their cross town rivals, the Somerset Briar Jumpers, Thursday night at 6:30 PM. The Jumpers will come into the game at 9-1-1 near the top of the 12th Region rankings and have the home field advantage. Earlier this season Somerset beat Pulaski 3-2 in their first game at Somerset, and the teams tied 3-3 in the second at Pulaski. With such close games, the 47th District Championship should be a battle.
